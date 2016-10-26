На поезде по Индии вместе со своими любимцами: история удивительного путешествия

Love to all this Christmas and wishing everyone lot of fun travels coming year from Marcopolo, Tigress and their hooman parents ( This remains one of my favourite picture from one of the many train travels) #adoptdontshop #rescuedog #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogsofinsta #petsofinstagram #petsagram #travel #noel #christmastime #wanderlust #travelphotography #travelgram #traveling #follow #instagood #instagram #instadog #train #indianrailways #india #gypsy #family #igers #love #doglover @windowseatproject

A post shared by Divya (@dugardd) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:46am PST