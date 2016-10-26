Понедельник, 19 марта
На поезде по Индии вместе со своими любимцами: история удивительного путешествия

Фото: Instagram/dugardd

Одна пара из индийского городка, приняла решение путешествовать по стране вместе со своими двумя питомцами - собаками Марко-Поло и Тигрес. Одних это очень удивляет, у других вызывает недоумения, а многие хотят непременно сфотографироваться с необычными путешественниками.

«Это то же самое, что заполучить новую пару глаз, и по-новому видеть мир», рассказывают путешественники. Вместе со своими любимцами они ездат по стране уже год.

