На поезде по Индии вместе со своими любимцами: история удивительного путешествия

Одна пара из индийского городка, приняла решение путешествовать по стране вместе со своими двумя питомцами - собаками Марко-Поло и Тигрес. Одних это очень удивляет, у других вызывает недоумения, а многие хотят непременно сфотографироваться с необычными путешественниками.
«Это то же самое, что заполучить новую пару глаз, и по-новому видеть мир», рассказывают путешественники. Вместе со своими любимцами они ездат по стране уже год.
Love to all this Christmas and wishing everyone lot of fun travels coming year from Marcopolo, Tigress and their hooman parents ( This remains one of my favourite picture from one of the many train travels) #adoptdontshop #rescuedog #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogsofinsta #petsofinstagram #petsagram #travel #noel #christmastime #wanderlust #travelphotography #travelgram #traveling #follow #instagood #instagram #instadog #train #indianrailways #india #gypsy #family #igers #love #doglover @windowseatproject
Sunset lovers ❤️ #sunset #travel #travelblogger #travelphotography #travelgram #wanderlust #denim #vintage #vintagestyle #dogsofinstagram #adoptdontshop #rescuedog #petsagram #petstagram #doglover #rajasthan #india #picoftheday #follow #style #instadaily #instagood #instafashion #aroundtheworld #igers #coonhound #architecture #love #adventure @vajor
Few years back, we made a conscious decision of not owning a car, now we mostly move as a family by train, hitchhiking or by any local available transport but auto rickshaw remains marcopolo and Tigress favourite way of moving around #ecofriendly #sustainableliving #slowliving #climatechange #pollution #auto #tuktuk #wanderlust #travel #travelphotography #photooftheday #travelgram #goals #mondaymotivation #nomad #family #india #rajasthan #indiapictures #photooftheday #adoptdontshop #dogsofinstagram #ilovemydog #petstagram #instadaily #instapet #vintage #animallovers #golocal #follow #hitchhiking
Happiness is traveling with your furry family 🐶❤️ #petsofinstagram #dogstagram #dog #dogoftheday #adoptdontshop #rescuedog #style #sustainablefashion #thrift #goa #traveling #traveling #travelgram #photooftheday #adoptadesi #desidog #travelingdog #me #instagood #instadaily #vscocam #india #fujifilm #journey #roadtrip #nature #love #furryfriends #landscape #slowliving
Planning weekend full of cuddles, love and an outdoor picnic with these two #lifegoals #inspiration #weekend #style #vintage #dogsofinstagram #adoptdontshop #rescuedog #petstagram #ilovemydog #architecture #family #travel #travelphotography #wanderlust #igers #trip #design #instatravel #india #rajasthan #instagood #follow #instadaily #vacationmode #seniordog #coonhoundsofinstagram #fashion #thrifting #books
Dreaming of beach days #dogsofinstagram #adoptdontshop #travelphotography #travel #wanderlust #wanderlustwednesday #gypsy #nomadlife #travelgram #instatravel #sea #beach #india #petsofinstagram #adoptdontshop #rescuedogs #petstagram #ilovemydogs #instadaily #photooftheday #igers #instagood #follow #goa #ootd #slowtravel #sustainability #travelingdog
Banjare🐶❤️ () #ootd #gypsy #dogsofinstagram #dogsofinsta #adoptdontshop #rescuedogs #zerowaste #sustainablefashion #slowtravel #travel #travelphotography #travelgram #wanderlust #weekend #style #vintage #handmade #follow #instagram #india #photooftheday #instagood #instagramhub #igers #indianrailways #ilovemydog #storiesofindia #adventure #thrifting @headsupfortails #dogfashion
Each day is a valentine with these three ❤️🐶 .. #love #family #familygoals #valentinesday #dogsofinstagram #dogsofinsta #dogstagram #adoptdontshop #rescuedog #petsofinstagram #doglover #ilovemydog #style #fashion #ootd #follow #india #travelling #travelphotography #travelgram #travel #wanderlust #sustainablefashion #instagram #instastyle #igers #vintage #madhyapradesh