Увидеть и умереть: определены 20 самых красивых стран мира

. From terrace in my guest room.📷 This room is the most basic one in the hotel but I'm very satisfied.😌💭 . お部屋のテラスから📷 1番スタンダードなお部屋だけど私には十分です😌💭 . #travel #Traveling #trip #海外旅行 #旅行 #luxury #cuncun #hyattzilara #carribeansea #hyatt #MEXICO #hotel #ハイアットジラーラ #mariachi #carribean #海外 #メキシコ #camera #travelinggram #一眼レフ #ミラーレス#カンクン #pool #プール #カリブ海 #terrace #テラス #oceanview #オーシャンビュー

A post shared by ycflux (@ycf_lux) on Oct 10, 2017 at 1:36am PDT