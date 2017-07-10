LAT
Увидеть и умереть: определены 20 самых красивых стран мира

Иллюстративное фото | Фото: REUTERS/Scanpix

Редакция популярного сайта о путешествиях Rough Guides попросила своих читателей назвать самые красивые, по их мнению, страны мира. По результатам голосования был составлен рейтинг из 20 наиболее красивых стран нашей планеты, которые привлекают туристов своей природой, ландшафтами, архитектурой и так далее. В целом, судя по рейтингу, люди отдают предпочтение северным странам: в ТОП попали также Канада, Исландия и Финляндия.

20. Вьетнам

Today. #vietnam 🌴☀️🙌🏽

19. Хорватия

18. Ирландия

17. Норвегия

Please follow our main page here on Instagram: @tellus 💙 📍: Henningsvær, Lofoten 🏔 📷: @jannilaakso

16. Перу

15. Швейцария

14. Финляндия

13. Индия

• Start the mornings with some sun | 📸@thugbong

12. Мексика

11. Словения

10. Уэльс

We love this sunset shot by @eilir30 of Llyn Peris and Llyn Padarn from Glyder Fawr.

9. США

8. Исландия

7. Англия

6. Индонезия

5. ЮАР

The things you see in the bush! Shot at Royal Malewane. Photo by @theblondeabroad #ThisIsSouthAfrica

4. Италия

3. Новая Зеландия

2. Канада

Golden Ears Provincial Park in British Columbia. Photo by @alexstrohl #Canada

1. Шотландия

