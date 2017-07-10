Увидеть и умереть: определены 20 самых красивых стран мира

Редакция популярного сайта о путешествиях Rough Guides попросила своих читателей назвать самые красивые, по их мнению, страны мира. По результатам голосования был составлен рейтинг из 20 наиболее красивых стран нашей планеты, которые привлекают туристов своей природой, ландшафтами, архитектурой и так далее. В целом, судя по рейтингу, люди отдают предпочтение северным странам: в ТОП попали также Канада, Исландия и Финляндия.
20. Вьетнам
19. Хорватия
18. Ирландия
Ahhh, the Cliffs of Moher! One of Ireland's most iconic sights, captured here as the last rays of the sun sink behind the horizon, making these beautiful sea cliffs look like a dreamy watercolour painting.
17. Норвегия
16. Перу
This amazing picture of cute llamas in Machu Picchu doesn't need any introduction.
15. Швейцария
Pick up your dropped jaw again, because this beautiful gem really does exist! Located at an altitude of 2130m in the Belalp is the place where you can stand at a prime spot and be amazed of the stunning views of the famous Aletsch Glacier – the largest glacier in Europe. Back in time, people reached the Belalp on the back of a donkey… but these times have long passed. Nowadays you can enjoy a short ride by cable car from Blatten. If you are looking for a challenge, simply follow the strenuous mountain hike to the Oberaletsch hut or the 124 meter-long hanging bridge which leads to the Aletsch forest.
14. Финляндия
13. Индия
12. Мексика
From terrace in my guest room. This room is the most basic one in the hotel but I'm very satisfied.
11. Словения
Lake Bled. Yes, it's every bit as lovely in real life. With its emerald-green lake, picture-postcard church on an islet, a medieval castle clinging to a rocky cliff and some of the highest peaks of the Julian Alps and the Karavanke as backdrops, Bled is Slovenia's most popular resort, drawing everyone from honeymooners lured by the over-the-top romantic setting to backpackers, who come for the hiking, biking, watersports and canyoning possibilities.
10. Уэльс
9. США
8. Исландия
7. Англия
6. Индонезия
5. ЮАР
4. Италия
3. Новая Зеландия
2. Канада
1. Шотландия
The monument to philosopher Dugald Stewart has a prominent place atop Calton Hill in Edinburgh. The view across the city to the castle at sunset makes the walk well worthwhile.
The most beautiful country in the world – as voted by you