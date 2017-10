Недра огромной голубой дыры изумили ученых

Yesterday's Blue Hole mission in the Great Barrier Reef. This Blue Hole has previously been described and documented by geologists who suggested it could be even older than the famous Great Blue Hole, in Belize. It's location is in one of the least explored parts Great Barrier Reef, over 200km from Daydream Island. To get there we had to travel overnight for 10 hours and time the tides perfectly... Was well worth it! Inside the walls was similar to the site we explored a few weeks back, but this hole was deeper and almost perfectly circular. We dived down to just over 20m yesterday, before hitting bare sediment, that slowly sloped towards the centre. Again it was great to see big healthy coral colonies. Stay tuned for video footage of the coral within...

