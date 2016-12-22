Воскресенье, 29 апреля
Бассейны, в которых хочется остаться навсегда

Фото: Instagram

Журнал Vogue собрал все самые красивые, интересные и особенные бассейны из когда-либо опубликованных в Instagram. Предлагаем и вам искупаться в них хотя бы глазами!

Barbapapa House🎈

Публикация от Romain Loine🇫🇷 (@romainloine)

Neptune's Pool, Hearst Castle 🏛

Публикация от MASONS OF KENYA (@kanebanner)

Dreaming... #SlimAarons #ThingsWeLike #Inspiration

Публикация от sandro paris officiel (@sandroparis)

There is pleasure in a life of leisure

Публикация от STORM (@stormswimwear)

Wishing you a dreamy day like this! #escapetomulia / Regram from @kimijuan

Публикация от The Mulia Bali (@themuliabali)

Pool Perfection 🏊🏻 (📷: @simon_sava)

Публикация от The Gold List (@thegoldlist)

