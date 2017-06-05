50 оттенков розового: почему всем поклонникам цвета необходимо ехать на Бермуды

Розовый цвет в этом году переживает эпоху ренессанса - розовые очки, платья, сумки, даже стены розового цвета и розовые смузи сегодня никого не удивляют. Истенным любителям и ценителям этого цвета придется по душе группа коралловых островов в северо-западной части Атлантического океана - Бермуды. Здесь вы не только сможете насладиться розовыми коктейлями и закатами, но и посмотреть на пляжи с розовым песком и полюбоваться розовыми памятниками архитектуры.
Остров в Атлантическом океане, принадлежащий Великобритании, удивит каждого путешественника, ведь его визитной карточкой является розовый цвет, который можно увидеть почти повсюду - от архитектурных памятников до природных ландшафтов, включая коралловые рифы, покрывающие Бермуды.
Surround yourself with the dreamers and the doers, the believers and thinkers, but most of all, surround yourself with those who see the greatness within you, even when you don't see it yourself. ― e. lee. 💕 I'm happy to say this has been the theme of our trip here in Bermuda. There's nothing more refreshing than being surrounded by kind, genuine and supportive women.