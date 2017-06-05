Вторник, 26 июня
50 оттенков розового: почему всем поклонникам цвета необходимо ехать на Бермуды

Розовый цвет в этом году переживает эпоху ренессанса - розовые очки, платья, сумки, даже стены розового цвета и розовые смузи сегодня никого не удивляют. Истенным любителям и ценителям этого цвета придется по душе группа коралловых островов в северо-западной части Атлантического океана - Бермуды. Здесь вы не только сможете насладиться розовыми коктейлями и закатами, но и посмотреть на пляжи с розовым песком и полюбоваться розовыми памятниками архитектуры.

Остров в Атлантическом океане, принадлежащий Великобритании, удивит каждого путешественника, ведь его визитной карточкой является розовый цвет, который можно увидеть почти повсюду - от архитектурных памятников до природных ландшафтов, включая коралловые рифы, покрывающие Бермуды.

