Олимпийская чемпионка получила жуткую травму во время матча (видео)

На Youtube видео запечатлено, как Таиса Менесес неудачно приземлилась во время матча волейбольной Лиги чемпионов - сообщает topnews.ru
Известная бразильская волейболистка Таиса Менесес получила жуткую травму: при приземлении во время матча Лиги чемпионов спортсменка «вывернула» правый голеностоп.
После страшного эпизода коллеги бразильянки по команде смогли сплотиться и выиграть матч со счетом 3:1.
🇧🇷Obrigada a todos pelo carinho e pelas oracoes! Toda a corrente de oracoes e pensamentos positivos! Obrigada pela preocupacao e pelo amor de voces!!!!! Ja estou melhor e em casa! Agora é agradecer a Deus por tudo e ser paciente para a recuperacao!!!!! Um beijo em cada coracao e muito obrigada meus queridos e amados fas, familia, amigos...Obrigada Clube por tudo que tem feito por mim! Estão sendo extremamente atenciosos e prestativos em tudo! Obrigada Deus por ter vocês me dando suporte!💕💕💕💕. 🇺🇸🇺🇸Thank you all for the love and for the prayers! All the chain of prayers and positive thoughts! Thank you for your concern and for your love !!!!! I'm already better and at home! Now it is to thank God for everything and to be patient for recovery !!!!! A kiss in each heart and thank you my beloved friends, family, friends ...Thank you, Clube @eczacibasivitravoleybol , all you have done for me! They are being extremely attentive and helpful in everything! Thank you God for having you supporting me!