Жертва промышленности: в Румынии деревня тонет в токсичном озере

Румынская деревня Джамана когда-то была обычным поселением с плодородными землями, на которых жили и трудились местные жители. Однако все изменилось в 70-х годах, когда вблизи поселения стали добывать медь. Сегодня деревушка лежит на глубине 90 метров под промышленными отходами и жидкость по сей день продолжает заливать Джаману. В те далекие годы большинство жителям пришлось покинуть свои дома, но нашлись и такие, кто вынужден был остаться. Благодаря тому, что это необычное место привлекает фотографов и туристов, у нас есть возможность взглянуть, что представляет из себя румынская деревня сегодня.
"Standing Strong" 'You never know how strong you are....until being strong is the only choice you have' // Other than the church, this is the only remaining structure of the village Geamăna not totally engulfed in the highly toxic lake laced with cyanide and other chemicals. Geamăna, Transylvania, Romania 10.12.15
"The Cow Came Home" We had the pleasure of meeting this sweet couple in the tiny village of Lupsa on our way to the flooded village of Geamana…I jumped out of the car to take a few photos of them while they were walking their skinny cow home. When we reached their front gate they invited us into their home for lunch! We did go inside…understand they spoke NO english & we spoke NO Romanian(other than a few token pleasantries). We tried to explain, in limited words & hand gestures, that we couldn't stay, but they ended up supplying us with an array of nuts to take for our journey. The genuine hospitality we experienced from the Romanian people was something we admired & was greatly appreciative of. Lupsa, Transylvania, Romania 10.4.15
