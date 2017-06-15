Жертва промышленности: в Румынии деревня тонет в токсичном озере

 

Фото: Reuters/ScanPix

Румынская деревня Джамана когда-то была обычным поселением с плодородными землями, на которых жили и трудились местные жители. Однако все изменилось в 70-х годах, когда вблизи поселения стали добывать медь. Сегодня деревушка лежит на глубине 90 метров под промышленными отходами и жидкость по сей день продолжает заливать Джаману. В те далекие годы большинство жителям пришлось покинуть свои дома, но нашлись и такие, кто вынужден был остаться. Благодаря тому, что это необычное место привлекает фотографов и туристов, у нас есть возможность взглянуть, что представляет из себя румынская деревня сегодня.

Instagram

#Geamana #romania

A post shared by @jgranville on

Instagram



Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

"The Cow Came Home" We had the pleasure of meeting this sweet couple in the tiny village of Lupsa on our way to the flooded village of Geamana…I jumped out of the car to take a few photos of them while they were walking their skinny cow home. When we reached their front gate they invited us into their home for lunch! We did go inside…understand they spoke NO english & we spoke NO Romanian(other than a few token pleasantries). We tried to explain, in limited words & hand gestures, that we couldn't stay, but they ended up supplying us with an array of nuts to take for our journey. The genuine hospitality we experienced from the Romanian people was something we admired & was greatly appreciative of. Lupsa, Transylvania, Romania 10.4.15

A post shared by Ron Azevedo (@ronazevedophoto) on

Instagram

#earthindanger #polution #transylvania #fineart

A post shared by Marius Popa (@mariuspopa30) on

Instagram

#earthindanger

A post shared by Marius Popa (@mariuspopa30) on

Instagram

A post shared by Raul Jichici (@raul_jichici) on

Instagram

A post shared by Clara Pailler (@paillercl) on

Темы

 