Австралийка обогнала 17 тыс. конкурентов и прошла конкурс на «лучшую в мире» работу

Австралийка Сорель Амор в ходе конкурса получила работу в туристической компании, которая, как уверяет пресса, является «лучшей в мире», передает Daily Mail. За данное место боролись 17 тысяч претендентов.
Издание сообщает, что согласно контракту, девушка должна была в течение трех месяцев объехать двенадцать люксовых курортов. При этом на карманные расходы ей выделили 40 тысяч долларов и разрешили взять с собой друга.
You guys are AWESOME! Last post I asked you all how you found me and 500 of you guys filled me in. I LOVED reading all your comments! It made me snap out of the social media frenzy we all get caught up in and I remembered you guys are all humans! (Duh). But sometimes it's hard when you just type away at a screen. So yo...let's play a game. It's the 'I'm getting to know you' game. Inventive. And it starts with some weird questions.... What’s the dumbest way you've ever been injured? Aaaand...go! 🤗 (Ps. Initially I asked what flavor ice cream you like before realizing I'm greedy and want to know more about you than that. Feel free to answer that question too ✊🏻)
A piggy that swims in the ocean 😱. For sure one of the best things in the world. Apparently initially the pigs were dropped off on the island by sailors who were meant to return and cook them. The sailors never returned and the pigs survived, now making them a major tourist attraction in The Bahamas. Or the other story is that it was always a scheme to attract tourist. Either way...these pigs are seriously living it up. Baking away in the sun (😂), and swimming in the perfect aqua warm waters of this tropical paradise. Heaven. A major bucket list item for me which clearly brought me a tone of joy. Has this made it onto your bucket list too? . . . #Bahamas #BestJobOnThePlanet
Kind of really liked @themandalahouse in Bali, maybe because of this palm tree inside the house. Maybe because it was voted "One of the Worlds Most Beautiful Homes". Ok for sure it's because of the palm tree 😉 Click the link in the bio to check out snippets of the home and to also watch me getting attacked by a monkey in Bali. It's hilarious. . . . @3rdhome #Bali #Indonesia #StayWorldly #BestJobOnThePlanet #TravelMore
Австралийка отметила, что наибольшее впечатление на нее произвели замок в Шотландии, курорты на Багамах, Бали и в Хорватии. А также в Марокко, на островах Фиджи, в Испании, Коста-Рике и Китае. При этом девушка останавливалась исключительно в лучших местных отелях.
Известно, что Сорель является не только опытным путешественником, но также и фотографом. В ходе своего путешествия она постоянно фотографировала и публиковала снимки с экзотических точек планеты.