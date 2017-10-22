LAT
Австралийка обогнала 17 тыс. конкурентов и прошла конкурс на «лучшую в мире» работу

Иллюстративное фото | Фото: REUTERS/Scanpix

Австралийка Сорель Амор в ходе конкурса получила работу в туристической компании, которая, как уверяет пресса, является «лучшей в мире», передает Daily Mail. За данное место боролись 17 тысяч претендентов.

Издание сообщает, что согласно контракту, девушка должна была в течение трех месяцев объехать двенадцать люксовых курортов. При этом на карманные расходы ей выделили 40 тысяч долларов и разрешили взять с собой друга.

Австралийка отметила, что наибольшее впечатление на нее произвели замок в Шотландии, курорты на Багамах, Бали и в Хорватии. А также в Марокко, на островах Фиджи, в Испании, Коста-Рике и Китае. При этом девушка останавливалась исключительно в лучших местных отелях.

Известно, что Сорель является не только опытным путешественником, но также и фотографом. В ходе своего путешествия она постоянно фотографировала и публиковала снимки с экзотических точек планеты.

