В США произошла стрельба в школе

Korrespondent.net
Иллюстративное фото | Фото: AP/Scanpix

В учебном заведении города Ацтек в американском штате Нью-Мексико в четверг, 7 декабря, произошла стрельба, в результате которой погибли три человека. Об этом сообщает Associated Press.

По данным СМИ, в результате происшествия ранены 12 человек. Стрелок, по предварительным данным, мертв.

Личность преступника, мотивы стрельбы и другие обстоятельства трагедии выясняются.

США
