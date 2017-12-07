В США произошла стрельба в школе

По данным СМИ, в результате происшествия ранены 12 человек. Стрелок, по предварительным данным, мертв.

Families and friends of students of Aztec High School are gathered outside city hall, following a shooting at the schoolat #NewMexico pic.twitter.com/fnyfr3IjOA — srb news (@srbnews0) December 7, 2017

Личность преступника, мотивы стрельбы и другие обстоятельства трагедии выясняются.

Aztec High School in Northern #NewMexico Confirms that a shooter is dead, and there is not another shooter outstanding. Still TBA where parents will pick up kids. Will need to have ID to do so pic.twitter.com/mKbU0ky10R— srb news (@srbnews0) December 7, 2017