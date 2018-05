Финляндия готовится к сильнейшему наводнению за последние 20 лет

Waterpower ! 💪 kukkolankoski today. waterlevel are rising rapidly now. Warm temperatures here in north melted all snow fast and prediction said that its going to be biggest flood past 50years 😬 #kukkolankoski #flood#tornio#haparanda#haparandatornio #stream #rapid #tornionjoki #torneälv

A post shared by Jouko Pellikka 🇫🇮 (@jouko_pellikka) on May 12, 2018 at 6:40am PDT