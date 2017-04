ФОТО: Как латвийские звезды готовятся к пляжному сезону

🔥🔥🔥Did low weight training today.. (on bar 55kg).. it was burning crazyyyyy!!! Wide stance stiff deadlift - till the ground.. really pushing out the glutes, squeezing on top and slowly n controlled! Muscle mind connection is everything! Stop fokus on 8-12 reps (hypertrophy zone) - push it till 45sek.- 1min!!! 💥💥💥

A post shared by Paula Freimane Fitness 🇱🇻🇲🇨 (@paolafreeman) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:26am PDT