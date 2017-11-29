Признание плюс-сайз-блогера: «Почему я с 48-м размером одежды заслуживаю суперстройного красавчика-мужа»

29-летнюю Дженну Катчер, как и многих сторонниц бодипозитива, регулярно критикуют в Сети. Однако когда хейтеры написали, что девушка недостойна своего накачанного мужа, она решила ответить, опубликовав откровенный пост в Инстаграме.
Дженну Катчер из Висконсина, США, сложно назвать плюс-сайз блогером в полном смысле этого слова — девушка носит всего-то 48-й размер одежды.
Однако это не мешает интернет-троллям постоянно ее критиковать. А уж когда миссис Катчер выкладывает в своем Инстаграме фото с мужем-красавчиком, который работает фитнес-тренером, то вовсе получает шквал негативных сообщений от хейтеров.
THE REALITY OF GOING VIRAL: We’ve spent the last few days gawking at the fact that society believes that seeing two people (who happen to have different body types) in love is newsworthy, and yet we are embracing it whole heartedly because it means that we get to share our message with YOU, with the world. 〜 We are not our bodies. I am not defined by titles like “curvy” or plus size, Drew is not defined by “Mr. Six Pack.” At the end of the day, we are the girl and the guy who fell in love and started dating in college after @kickingitwithkutch lost a bet that led to a first kiss - the rest is history. 〜 Our story is has held ups and down, light and loss and we’ve chosen to show up and turn the mess into our message. Because we believe the world is hungry for REAL and going viral has proven that. 〜 Here we are: Jenna and Drew, a small town couple who are as normal as they come and more in love today than the day they said “I do.” You might have met us because of our bodies but I pray you fall in love with our hearts and souls and stick around awhile. Will you? 〜 Photo by: @mrslindseyroman
Многих удивляет, что такой привлекательный и явно озабоченный своей физической формой мужчина выбрал себе в жены пышку Дженну.
Естественно, ей регулярно пишут об этом в комментариях.
В какой-то момент блогеру это все надоело и она решила откровенно ответить хейтерам, разразившись длинным постом в Инстаграме.
Someone once slid into my DMs and told me they couldn’t believe I had managed to land a guy as good looking as @kickingitwithkutch. I’ll be honest that I was taken aback. ✨ Part of my insecurity with my body has stemmed around being married to Mr. 6-Pack himself. Why should I, a curvy girl get him? I feel unworthy and when I write narratives in my head that because I am not thin, I don’t deserve him. 🙋🏼 This man has embraced every curve, every dimple, pound and pimple for the last ten years and has always me reminded me that I’m beautiful even when my inner dialogue doesn’t match. 🙌🏻 So yes, my thighs kiss, my arms are big, and my bum is bumpy but there is just more of me for him to love and I chose the man that could handle alllll that (and so much more!) ✨ I am so much more than my body, so is he, and so are you. Double tap if true love doesn’t see size. Photo by: @mrslindseyroman
Дженна выложила совместное с мужем пляжное фото, а в подписи к нему объяснила, почему она действительно достойна своего супруга. И почему фигура в любви вообще не имеет значения.
«Моя неуверенность в себе частично связана с тем, что я замужем за «Мистером Прессом». Почему он должен был достаться мне, полной девушке? Я чувствую себя недостойной, и иногда думаю, что раз я не худышка, то не заслуживаю его», — написала блогер под фото.
И тут же продолжила: «Но этот мужчина принимает каждый изгиб, каждую ямочку, килограмм и прыщ на моем теле последние десять лет, и всегда напоминает мне, что я прекрасна.
Да, мои бедра трутся друг об друга, у меня массивные руки, а мой живот — это именно что живот, но это значит только то, что ему достается больше меня. И я рада, что выбрала мужчину, который может все это (и не только!) удержать».
«Я больше, чем мое тело, и он тоже. Настоящая любовь не замечает размеров одежды», — напомнила Дженна поклонникам и хейтерам.
Loss is a great teacher. Double tap if confidence is contagious! ✨ I have changed so much in the last six months... most of it isn’t noticeable on the outside (though I do see some baby abs poking through), but I can feel it on the inside. ✨ 1️⃣ I started practicing yoga and now I can’t go a day without it. It has truly changed me, my relationship with my body, and has given me the ability to slow down and connect deeper. 2️⃣ I cut gluten fully over six months ago and haven’t looked back. Yes, the mac and cheese girl eliminated gluten and I haven’t touched it since the day I found out I’m extremely sensitive to it and it was causing havoc in this bod. 3️⃣ I pay attention to the narratives in my head, the stories I am weaving, the way I speak to myself and about myself. It’s a whole new dialogue, one I’d be proud to share with the world. ✨ There’s so many more micro changes in our lives from what we put into our bodies and what we put on them, to how I manage stress, and what I prioritize in my life. ✨ I want you to see that being “plus size” doesn’t mean being unhealthy. I believe I am a vision of health and while I am imperfect and flawed, I am beautiful and proud of who I am becoming and the strong girl behind this screen fighting for healing. ✨ Have any questions? Wanna celebrate all bodies? Do it in the comments below!
Дженна и Дрю женаты уже 11 лет. Катчер — успешный фитнес-тренер. Он регулярно занимается в тренажерном зале, чтобы поддерживать свое отточенное тело в тонусе. А вот
Дженна признается, что иногда комплексует из-за лишних кило, когда видит свои фотографии, и порывается удалить снимки.
Однако муж всегда ее отговаривает. Блогер рассказала, что начала бороться с неуверенностью еще в юности.
«Вы можете поверить, что я семь лет не носила шорты, потому что кто-то назвал меня толстой», — пишет она в своем микроблоге.
В один момент ей надоело прятаться под мешковатой одеждой и избегать камер, и тогда она решила больше не скрывать свое тело.
STOP THE UNDERWEAR PICS 🙈 She slid into my DMs and told me that I was a smart girl and had more important things to say... that I could stop showing up in my underwear and get back to the marketing talk. 🤦🏼♀️ I told her that this was my most important work: SELF WORK and if I listened to what every critic had to say I wouldn’t be where I was today. ✨ These posts? They are for me, for the future Jenna, for the days where I struggle, hopefully for my future daughter, and maybe they speak to you. These are the posts I wish I saw more of, so that I could retrain my brain on what beauty can be. 👋🏻 I am beautiful. So are you. If me showing up in my skivvies helps you retrain your brain or helps you see a body you can relate to or helps you to celebrate your body, it’s worth it. 🥂 My feed. My body. My legacy. Real, not retouched, as always. 👇🏼 Comment below and let me know: should I stick to marketing or do we all need a little more self love speak?
Дженна начала работать над своей самооценкой, а своими успехами делиться с подписчиками в Инстаграме. Начать принимать себя ей помог муж.
«Он любит меня, даже когда я с грязными волосами или в старых спортивных штанах», — признается девушка.
Вместе с мужем они занимаются фитнесом и йогой, однако блогер не ограничивает себя в еде. Она любит кофе, макароны с сыром и мармелад. Откровенный пост Дженны Катчер тронул многих пользователей Инстаграма.
«Я не замечаю твои размеры, я вижу женщину, которая любит свое тело», «Ты привлекательная женщина, которая замужем за горячим парнем, и вы любите друг друга. Цени это!» — поддержали девушку фолловеры.
Waking up on what feels like my birthday because it’s a day devoted to celebrating alllll the ladies out there! 🎉 Whether you’re barely surviving, ultimately thriving, making moves, mom-ing, inspiring change, leading others, or simply showing up just as you are, I LOVE YOU. There is no mistake you woke up today, you were made for such a time as this. 👋🏻 Today we woke up to find @goaldiggerpodcast featured by iTunes and goodness gracious that little pipe dream of mine has turned into a movement for hundreds of thousands of women that I couldn’t be more proud of. 💃🏼 Here’s to my goal diggers, may we know them, be them, and raise them! Tag 3 women who inspire you below (and maybe, just maybe I’ll try and get them on the show!) 👙 Custom swimsuit made by my boo: @alltwerkandnopray