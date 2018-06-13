Понедельник, 25 июня
Кристина Агилера снялась в чувственной фотосессии для нового альбома

Фото: instagram

Обладательница многочисленных наград Grammy Кристина Агилера подготовила для поклонников пикантный сюрприз - она снялась в чувственной фотосессии для обложки своего нового альбома Liberation. Фотограф Милан Зрник опубликовал часть фото.

На фото певица в чувственных позах с нотками эротики.

Новый альбом Агилеры вышел 15 июня. «Я просто чувствую, что настало время освободиться, чтобы вдохновить других и дать им голос», - прокомментировала тематику альбома певица.

