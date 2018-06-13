Кристина Агилера снялась в чувственной фотосессии для нового альбома

@xtina for the cover and campaign of her new album, Liberation. Photographed by @milanzrnic, with makeup by @kalikennedy and hair by @robsalty. Styling by @marcgoehring, creative direction by @lukegilford, and production by @harbinger_creative. Post production by @dippinsauce. #liberation #xtina

A post shared by Milan Zrnic (@milanzrnic) on Jun 19, 2018 at 6:52am PDT