Кристина Агилера снялась в чувственной фотосессии для нового альбома

Обладательница многочисленных наград Grammy Кристина Агилера подготовила для поклонников пикантный сюрприз - она снялась в чувственной фотосессии для обложки своего нового альбома Liberation. Фотограф Милан Зрник опубликовал часть фото.
На фото певица в чувственных позах с нотками эротики.
Новый альбом Агилеры вышел 15 июня. «Я просто чувствую, что настало время освободиться, чтобы вдохновить других и дать им голос», - прокомментировала тематику альбома певица.
@xtina for the cover and campaign of her new album, Liberation. My favorite picture from our special day. Photographed by @milanzrnic, with makeup by @kalikennedy and hair by @robsalty. Styling by @marcgoehring, creative direction by @lukegilford, and production by @harbinger_creative. Post production by @dippinsauce. Thank you to @iammont and the team at @sonymusicglobal! #liberation #xtina
Track 7: “Right Moves” feat. Keida & Shenseea - #Liberation isn’t all strain and strife.... You can’t serve Xtina without a dash of owning your sensuality.... There are a few tracks that are less about the struggle to liberate, and more about the liberation that comes from slipping into something a little more comfortable and enjoying yourself. This is one of those vibes. christinaaguilera.com