Как американские звезды отмечали День независимости

10pm. Hong Kong. And a delicious 🇺🇸🎂 I personally baked. We raise a glass in honor of July 4th. Though we’re on tour for SKYSCRAPER, myself, @flynnpictureco @ms.wendyjane @hhgarcia41 & @rawsonthurber, circled our wagons in my hotel suite to take a moment to reflect and show our love & gratitude for our country, each other & our families back home whom we miss and love dearly. Because when we strip it all away it’ll always come down to taking care of your loved ones and family. Much love and gratitude. Cheers 🥃 * quick shout to my @sevenbucksprod ace @jesszobler for having my suite USA’d out w/ cake, cupcakes and tequila!

