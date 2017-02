15 гениальных способов скрыть предметы, которые не украшают интерьер

This is about the cutest kitchen island a home can have! 😍 Sunday afternoon daydreams. Via @pinterest #homedecor #kitchendesign #kitchenisland #lifestyle #BreakfastProjekt #chichome #homelove #interiors

A post shared by Pratishtha Shrotriya Khan (@pratishthakhan) on Apr 17, 2016 at 1:10am PDT