Родители устроили тяжелобольной 5-летней дочери свадьбу, о которой она мечтала

Sophia Elyssa Chiappalone the beautiful baby with a broken heart had a beautiful little wish she wanted before her next open heart surgery. She wanted to get married to my bff Tracy's son Hunter. Awwwww... So Tracy, and Sophia's Momma Kristy decided to make it happen! I was so honored and excited to be the one to document the big day!! Thank you to @blissbridalct Bridal for Sophia's gorgeous dress and veil! Hunter, you are one cool dude! I could cry looking at all the joy in these images!!! It was my pleasure to help make your dream come true sweetheart! XOXO, Marisa Balletti-Lavoie Queen of Sass @marisaqueenofsass #sassymouthphoto #thesassyspace #sassymouthweddings #bold #playful #independent #sassy #sassymagic #connecticut #ctphotographer #supergirl #heartsurgery #survivor #warrior #ohs #princessbride #ctph #ctweddingphotographer #wedding #canon #canonusa

