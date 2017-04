Один в один! Поклонница копирует все образы Кейт Миддлтон

My little man needs help!! Looking for a dog groomer somewhere around Berkshire and London! If you can help and recommend someone we will be gratefull!! #replikate #replipippa #pippainspired #pippamiddleton #duchesskateofcambridge #kateinspired #katemiddleton #katemiddletonstyle #duchesskate #duchesskate #dog #grommer

A post shared by GreatRepliKate (@greatreplikate) on Mar 13, 2017 at 11:06am PDT