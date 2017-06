Вы еще не примерили арбузное платье? Смотрите, как веселится весь мир!

Apparently, this is the latest summer trend. Originally, I thought I needed a baby to pull it off but then I realized, who can rock a watermelon better than Harlow?? To my knowledge, no one has coined a term for this yet so I'm gonna go ahead and call it #babymeloning. Post your pics and if I get enough, I'll feature them all in a post! Make sure to tag @mommyshorts so I know I have your permission. Happy summer! 🍉🍉🍉

A post shared by Ilana Wiles (@mommyshorts) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:05am PDT