Суданская «королева темноты» с угольной кожей покоряет fashion-мир

Bts from today shoot with @piokky wearing the amazing swimwear by @oneoneswimwear can't wait for the pictures to come out!! #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿 #blackgirlmagic💫✨ #womanrule #melaninpoppin🍫❤️✨ #blackisbeautiful❤️❤️ #QUEENOFDARK😍🍫😘👸🏿

A post shared by Nyakim Gatwech (@queenkim_nyakim) on Jun 6, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT