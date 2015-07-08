Роскошная блондинка! «Мисс Англия 2017» - модель plus size и будущий онколог

В Лондоне прошел финал конкурса «Мисс Англия 2017», в котором приняли участие 50 красавиц со всей страны. В итоге победительницей стала 22-летняя модель plus size Стефани Хилл. Осенью она отправится на международный конкурс «Мисс мира 2017».
- Девушка с сотней родинок на теле поборется за титул «Мисс Вселенная» 4 июля 2017 г.
- Латвийская модель одержала победу в конкурсе «Мисс Европа 2017» 17 мая 2017 г.
- В Великобритании выбрали «Мисс СССР 2017» (видео) 23 апреля 2017 г.
- Титул «Мисс Вселенная» завоевала 23-летняя француженка 30 января 2017 г.
- Смотрите, кто завоевал корону «Мисс мира - 2016» 19 декабря 2016 г.
Как сообщают СМИ, в активе Стефани три победы на региональных смотрах красоты - «Мисс Честерфилд 2014», «Мисс Йорк 2015» и «Мисс Долина Надежды 2017». К тому же
она уже участвовала в конкурсе «Мисс Англия» в 2014 и 2015 годах и оба раза становилась обладательницей титула «Мисс Талант» и попадала в шестерку финалисток.
Однако заветную корону девушка получила лишь с третьей попытки.
Известно, что Стефани Хилл - певица, модель и будущий врач-онколог. Ее рост - 180 см.
Instagram:
Thank you once again to @ssachinsagar for this fabulous shot for the NewStyle Online Magazine! Still pining for Mauritius, the holiday of a lifetime 💖 @missenglandnews @radissonblu_azuri @radissonblu #MissEnglandBeautyPageant #MissEngland #MissHopeValley #MissHopeValley2017 #model #photoshoot #swimwear #bikini #beach #holiday #luxury #travel #travelblog #followmeto #Mauritius #SeeMauritius #wanderlust
Instagram:
Showing off my Billion Dollar Smile en route to see family before the Miss England Grand Finals next week. "You're never fully dressed without a smile." Get 25% off your Billion Dollar Smile order with code "MISSENGLAND" at checkout! @billiondollarsmile @missenglandnews #billiondollarbrightestsmile #smile #teethwhitening #happy #model #selfie #travel #teeth #BillionDollarSmile #MissHopeValley #MissHopeValley2017 #MissEngland2017 #MissEngland #pageant #beautypageant
Instagram:
Thank you so much to @lovethatdressboutique for sending me this beautiful Kate Middleton inspired dress! Love That Dress is the UK's first fashion subscription box, starting from only £20.99 a month! You can get 20% off your first month with the code: STEPHANIE @missenglandnews #dress #dresssubscription #dressgoals #katemiddleton #style #ootd #model #blonde #MissHopeValley #MissHopeValley2017 #MissEngland #MissEngland2017 #MissEnglandBeautyPageant
Видео:
When you have no idea your mum decided to film your impromptu 'jive' to 'Shake It Off' by Taylor Swift 😂😂😂 Always the best day spent with @lindy_bop, their collections are such a dream 😍 @missenglandnews #vintage #LindyBop #bumblebee #pinup #model #photoshoot #lifestyle #MissEngland #MissHopeValley #MissHopeValley2017 #MissEnglandBeautyPageant #blonde #jive #dance #TaylorSwift #shakeitoff
Instagram:
"Things change, people leave, and life goes on." So grateful for all of the incredible things I have experienced this year, sometimes I'm glad to step back and reminisce over the past few months and I am completely blown away by it all. Happy Easter everyone, I know for certain I am feeling incredibly lucky at the moment. Photography by @ssachinsagar in Mauritius at the beautiful @radissonblu_azuri. #easter #photoshoot #bikini #swimwear #model #Mauritius #MissHopeValley #MissHopeValley2017 #MissEnglandBeautyPageant #MissEngland #travel #summer #holiday #beach
Instagram:
I have had a wonderful week on the beautiful island of Barbados. It is an island rich with culture, kindess and creativity, and it has been a privilege to experience it for the short time I visited. Barbados, it has been a pleasure! #barbados #travel #beach #bikini #victoriassecret #swim #ocean #holiday #culture #MaxwellBeach
Instagram:
This goes to serve how incredible @billiondollarsmile products are...ONE YEAR LATER after using the whitening strips and my teeth are still sparkling white, perfect for the photoshoot at @redcarpetreadylincoln! I cannot wait to use their new whitening kit they have so kindly gifted me as soon as I get home, certainly something to look forward to after a lovely holiday away! #billiondollarbrightestsmile #billiondollarsmile #MissEngland @missenglandnews #MissYork #MissYork2016
Instagram:
My favourite shot from the shoot with @kevwisephotography - thank you for your incredible photography expertise, endless encouragement and for your professionalism. Thank you to @redcarpetreadylincoln for this stunning @macduggal dress, and for your advice and support! #red #dress #gown #redcarpetready #MacDuggal #embellished #lace #bardot #offshoulder #sweetheart #neckline #KelhamHall #English #country #countryside #statelyhome #model #modeling #photoshoot #photographer #MissEnglandSemiFinals #MissEngland #beauty #pageant #MissSouthYorskhire #MissSouthYorkshire2015 @billiondollarsmile #billiondollarbrightestsmile
Instagram:
It was an incredible experience to witness an awake craniotomoy in theatre this week, fantastic way of counting down my final days of training before I complete my degree! #teamRONC #radiotherapyandoncology #radiotherapy #surgery #medicine #translationaloncology #student #cancerresearch #MissHopeValley #MissHopeValley2017 #MissEngland @missenglandnews
Видео:
Facebook:Еще по этой теме