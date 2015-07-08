Роскошная блондинка! «Мисс Англия 2017» - модель plus size и будущий онколог

 

Фото: Vida Press/Rex Features

В Лондоне прошел финал конкурса «Мисс Англия 2017», в котором приняли участие 50 красавиц со всей страны. В итоге победительницей стала 22-летняя модель plus size Стефани Хилл. Осенью она отправится на международный конкурс «Мисс мира 2017».

Как сообщают СМИ, в активе Стефани три победы на региональных смотрах красоты - «Мисс Честерфилд 2014», «Мисс Йорк 2015» и «Мисс Долина Надежды 2017». К тому же

она уже участвовала в конкурсе «Мисс Англия» в 2014 и 2015 годах и оба раза становилась обладательницей титула «Мисс Талант» и попадала в шестерку финалисток.

Однако заветную корону девушка получила лишь с третьей попытки.

Известно, что Стефани Хилл - певица, модель и будущий врач-онколог. Ее рост - 180 см.

Темы

 