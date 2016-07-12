Англичанка, ни разу не стригшая волосы, носит их как платье

32-летняя Мальгожата Кульчик никогда не посещала парикмахера. На четвертом десятке пряди этой Рапунцель выросли настолько, что доходят до щиколоток. Девушка постоянно экспериментирует с прическами, а недавно придумала новый способ «апгрейда» внешности — платье из собственных волос!
В то время как большинство девушек регулярно посещают салоны красоты, парикмахерские и ровняют волосы «для лучшего роста», Мальгожата идет своим путем. Англичанка призналась изданию The Daily Mail, что ни разу не стриглась. «Мне всегда было страшно обрезать волосы. Вы только посмотрите на них: они такие красивые!» — поделилась эмоциями Кульчик.
Родители девушки с самого детства говорили, какая у нее роскошная и густая грива, поэтому ей было жаль избавляться даже от сантиметра длины.
Чтобы шевелюра оставалась красивой и здоровой, Мальгожата раз в неделю делает маски из кокосового масла. Кроме того, жительница Лондона не красит их и не подвергает воздействию высоких температур.
Англичанка постоянно экспериментирует с укладками: то заплетет косу из 49 прядей, то соорудит каскад из волос.
Недавно Кульчик придумала еще один вариант «прически» (если это, конечно, можно так назвать). Девушка сделала из шевелюры… платье!
Интернет-пользователи пришли в восторг от этой идеи. Некоторые и вовсе пообещали отрастить волосы хотя бы до пояса, а затем сразиться с ней в изобретательности.
Repost in colour ;-) #me #myself #I #and #mylonghair #longhair #photoofday #dress #instafashion #myrealhair #verylonghair #hairstyle #idea #hairideas #naturalhair #style #myhair #dressfromhair #mystyle #hair #cheveux #sexiesthair #hairdo #hairgoals #mycreativity hairinspiration #mysuperlonghair #hairart #instahair #roszpunka
#longhair #mysuperlonghair #myrealhair #verylonghair #hairideas #rapunzel #naturalhair #myhair #hair #hairdo #hairgoals #hairart #hairfashion #cheveux #roszpunka #cabelo #capellilunghi #photooftheday #extremelonghair #instaphoto #blondehair #instahair #cabelolindo #dlugiewlosy #włosy #blonde #healthyhair #superlonghair #naturalhair #realhair #hairstyle
self-made 22-strand braid ;) #myself #longhair #mysuperlonghair #braidstyles #verylonghair #hairideas #rapunzel #naturalhair #hair #hairdo #hairgoals #hairart #hairfashion #cheveux #roszpunka #cabelo #capellilunghi #photooftheday #braid #instaphoto #blondehair #instahair #cabelolindo #dlugiewlosy #włosy #plait #healthyhair #superlonghair #naturalhair #realhair #hairstyle
#longhair #mysuperlonghair #myrealhair #verylonghair #hairideas #rapunzel #naturalhair #myhair #hair #hairdo #hairgoals #braid #hairfashion #cheveux #roszpunka #cabelo #capellilunghi #photooftheday #selfie #instaphoto #blondehair #instahair #cabelolindo #dlugiewlosy #włosy #hairfashion #healthyhair #superlonghair #naturalhair #realhair #hairstyle
#longhair #mysuperlonghair #myrealhair #verylonghair #hairideas #rapunzel #naturalhair #myhair #hair #hairdo #hairgoals #hairart #hairfashion #cheveux #roszpunka #cabelo #hairmodel #capellilunghi #photooftheday #extremelonghair #instaphoto #blondehair #instahair #cabelolindo #dlugiewlosy #włosy #hairfashion #healthyhair #superlonghair #naturalhair #realhair #hairstyle
#longhair #hairbun #myrealhair #verylonghair #hairideas #rapunzel #naturalhair #myhair #hair #hairdo #hairgoals #hairart #hairfashion #cheveux #roszpunka #cabelo #capellilunghi #photooftheday #extremelonghair #instaphoto #blondehair #instahair #cabelolindo #dlugiewlosy #włosy #blonde #healthyhair #superlonghair #naturalhair #realhair #hairstyle