Англичанка, ни разу не стригшая волосы, носит их как платье

self-made 22-strand braid ;) #myself #longhair #mysuperlonghair #braidstyles #verylonghair #hairideas #rapunzel #naturalhair #hair #hairdo #hairgoals #hairart #hairfashion #cheveux #roszpunka #cabelo #capellilunghi #photooftheday #braid #instaphoto #blondehair #instahair #cabelolindo #dlugiewlosy #włosy #plait #healthyhair #superlonghair #naturalhair #realhair #hairstyle

A post shared by Malgorzata Kulczyk (@miss_longhair) on May 14, 2017 at 2:25am PDT