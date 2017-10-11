Фантастическая фотосессия Джоли с гепардами в Намибии

Голливудская красотка, актриса и режиссер Аджелина Джоли приняла участие в дикой, но очень элегантной фотосессии в Намибии, народ которой так близок звезде, пишет Egoiste. Да, еще там были гепарды!
Фотограф: Алекси Любомирски
“For me, Namibia represents not only ties of family and friendship but also the effort to balance between humans and the environment so crucial to our future.” #AngelinaJolie pens her own cover story for our November 2017 issue. Tap the link in our bio to read the full essay. Photography by @alexilubomirski Fashion editor @stylistjenrade Makeup by #ToniGaravaglia Hair by @adamcampbellhair Jolie wears @albertaferretti
Introducing our November 2017 cover star, #AngelinaJolie! The actress/filmmaker writes her own cover story about women’s rights and our responsibility towards the environment for our 150th anniversary. Tap the link in our bio to read the full essay. Photography by @alexilubomirski Fashion editor @stylistjenrade Makeup by #ToniGaravaglia Hair by @adamcampbellhair Jolie wears @ralphlauren, shot in Namib desert in #WindhoekNamibia
„Shiloh was Born in Namibia, and our family has worked on conservation (...) in that country over the past decade. For Me Namibia represents not only ties of family and friendship but also the effort to find the balance between humans and the environment so crucial to our future“ Angelina Jolie for Harper‘s Bazzar November 2017 #angelinajolie #harpersbazaar #namibia #cheetah #wildlife #africa #safari #elephants #joliepitt #naankusewildlifesanctuary #future #environment #nature #amazing #love #beauty #travel #hollywood #equality #culture
Angelina Jolie for @harpersbazaarus 💓 | 📷: @alexilubomirski | 💇🏻: @adamcampbellhair | 👗: @stylistjenrade {#AngelinaJolie} . . . #Angel #Amazing #Adorable #Actress #Beautiful #Cute #Crush #Director #Flawless #Goddess #Gorgeous #Happiness #Humanitarian #Hollywood #Hot #Love #Movie #Photoshoot #Pretty #Perfect #Stunning #Writer #fb #l4l #Goals #RoleModel #Movie #Namibia #Activist