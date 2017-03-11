LAT
Junk food-мейк: «аппетитный» макияж, какого вы еще не видели

Иллюстративное фото | Фото: panthermedia.net/Ronalds Stikans/Scanpix

31-летняя визажистка из Канады вводит в ступор своих подписчиков в Сети. Девушка использует вместо холста свое лицо и руки, превращая их в картошку фри, суши, хот-доги и гамбургеры.

Жительница Ванкувера Мими Чой покорила пользователей Сети своим необычным макияжем.

Визажист с помощью косметических средств с легкостью превращает лицо в сочный бургер, а пальцы рук — в картошку фри с хрустящей корочкой.

Увлечение Мими макияжем началось в канун Хэллоуина.

«На 31 октября я хотела сделать что-то необычное. Я полезла в Instagram и увидела фото женщины, которая была так раскрашена, что казалось, будто у нее треснуло лицо», — вспоминает она.

Потом девушка уволилась из школы, в которой работала, и прошла курс визажистов, овладев всеми секретами мастерства.

«Я всегда была творческой личностью, когда-то даже делала свадебный макияж, и людям нравилось. Но таких безумных работ, как сейчас, я раньше не создавала»,

— призналась Чой в одном из интервью.

На создание одного образа у мастера уходит примерно 4 часа. На аккаунт Мими Чой в Instagram подписаны уже 466 тысяч человек.

This is #MAKEUP on my hand 🤙🏼 • UNI #SUSHI HAND MAKEUP 🍣 using @dermaflage "Pus" applicator, and hand-painted using @kryolanofficial Aquacolors and Supracolors. Sprayed the whole hand with MAKE UP FOR EVER @makeupforeverofficial @makeupforeverca Mist & Fix for extra juiciness. #sushimakeup #unisushi #seaurchin #handpainting #handmakeup #sashimi ___________________ A lot of people ask me how I pull these things off and how I come up with these ideas. I think the reason why it works is because I literally force my ideas to happen in real life. 😅 I try not to dismiss an idea just because it seems too crazy or impossible to achieve - I try anyway. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't but that's ok! Every little project that I do teaches me something new so I'm always gaining from it no matter what. I usually come up with silly ideas when I'm feeling sleepy at night, and sometimes I'll write them down so that they won't slip. My fiancé @andrewy527 also inspires me with tons of unusual ideas. This particular piece was inspired by our epic Japan trip years ago where I had the most amazing uni of my life. 👅💦

A post shared by ＭＩＭＩ ＣＨＯＩ (@mimles) on

