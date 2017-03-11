Junk food-мейк: «аппетитный» макияж, какого вы еще не видели

31-летняя визажистка из Канады вводит в ступор своих подписчиков в Сети. Девушка использует вместо холста свое лицо и руки, превращая их в картошку фри, суши, хот-доги и гамбургеры.
Жительница Ванкувера Мими Чой покорила пользователей Сети своим необычным макияжем.
Визажист с помощью косметических средств с легкостью превращает лицо в сочный бургер, а пальцы рук — в картошку фри с хрустящей корочкой.
Увлечение Мими макияжем началось в канун Хэллоуина.
«На 31 октября я хотела сделать что-то необычное. Я полезла в Instagram и увидела фото женщины, которая была так раскрашена, что казалось, будто у нее треснуло лицо», — вспоминает она.
Потом девушка уволилась из школы, в которой работала, и прошла курс визажистов, овладев всеми секретами мастерства.
«Я всегда была творческой личностью, когда-то даже делала свадебный макияж, и людям нравилось. Но таких безумных работ, как сейчас, я раньше не создавала»,
— призналась Чой в одном из интервью.
На создание одного образа у мастера уходит примерно 4 часа. На аккаунт Мими Чой в Instagram подписаны уже 466 тысяч человек.
This is #makeup 🍕🍕🍕 Tag a friend who would get pizza with you at 3AM 🍕🍕🍕 • PIZZA FACE using the Pumpkin Girl Kit, Aquacolors & Supracolors from @kryolanofficial. You know your girl’s not gonna draw a pumpkin using the Pumpkin Kit. 😂 My friend @nicolekuppanmua also did a pizza makeup a while back - Check hers out! 👌🏼 #icantwithmyself #pizzaface #pepperonipizza #pizzamizza
NOT A HOTDOG 🌭🌭🌭 This is #makeup on @andrewy527’s bare hand. 😂 A new addition to my #junkfood series. I giggled through this whole painting because my dirty mind kept thinking it’s something else. 🙄 Used @makeupforeverofficial @makeupforeverca Color Creams and Aqua XL Color Paints, @suvabeauty Hydraliners and @kryolanofficial Aquacolors for this. Took me 2 hours. _____________________________________________ No one can see what’s inside of your head, and that is your power. ✨
I had a dream last night that a hamburger was eating me! 🍔👅💦 @seinfeldtv • This is #makeup • BURGER HEAD using @makeupforeverofficial @makeupforeverca Aqua XL Color Paints and flash palette, @kryolanofficial Aquacolors and @suvabeauty Hydraliners. Took 3 hours to paint. 🙊 #hamburger #triplecheeseburger #lookinglikeasnack
This is #makeup on a hand 🍟🍟🍟 • Painting these @mcdonalds French Fries on my husband @andrewy527's hands tonight made me so hungry. 😩 Used @mehronmakeup Paradise Face and Body Makeup and @kryolanofficial Supracolors for this. __________________________________________ ❗️The bottom video of this collage is licensed by Caters News, please contact video@catersnews.com for usage of this collage.
This is #MAKEUP on my hand 🤙🏼 • UNI #SUSHI HAND MAKEUP 🍣 using @dermaflage "Pus" applicator, and hand-painted using @kryolanofficial Aquacolors and Supracolors. Sprayed the whole hand with MAKE UP FOR EVER @makeupforeverofficial @makeupforeverca Mist & Fix for extra juiciness. #sushimakeup #unisushi #seaurchin #handpainting #handmakeup #sashimi ___________________ A lot of people ask me how I pull these things off and how I come up with these ideas. I think the reason why it works is because I literally force my ideas to happen in real life. 😅 I try not to dismiss an idea just because it seems too crazy or impossible to achieve - I try anyway. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't but that's ok! Every little project that I do teaches me something new so I'm always gaining from it no matter what. I usually come up with silly ideas when I'm feeling sleepy at night, and sometimes I'll write them down so that they won't slip. My fiancé @andrewy527 also inspires me with tons of unusual ideas. This particular piece was inspired by our epic Japan trip years ago where I had the most amazing uni of my life. 👅💦
FRESHY FRESHHH 🔪💦 All my fishy creations so far. 🐟🍣🦐 Not responsible for broken phones. 😝 I painted all of these on my own hand using @kryolanofficial Aquacolors, @suvabeauty Hydra Liners and @stilacosmetics intense black stay-all-day liquid eyeliner. What sushi do you want to see next? #salmonsushi #ebisushi #alaskaroll #fish #handpainting