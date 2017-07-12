Виртуоз! Смотрите, как мастерски визажист перевоплощается в знаменитостей

@cher transformation now Online‼️ Link in bio☝🏻 Products used; ___ @ttdeyeofficial queen chocolate Contacts. thealexisstone for 10% OFF! @kryolanofficial TV paint stick 4W 070 7W @maccosmetics pressed powder @zpalette booskl + tomboy @morphebrushes x @jaclynhill Palette @deckofscarlet koko Kavari Liner @morphebrushes sponge + brushes @__dollbeauty_ Shine Bright @milanicosmetics Bellissimo Bronze @_urban_decay_uk_ Mascara @__dollbeauty_ CHER @sammarcelbeauty Claudine liquid lipstick @wigsupnorth black wig New cheeks by @thelipking @jordanjamesparke 💉

A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on Oct 19, 2017 at 10:31am PDT