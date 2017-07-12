Виртуоз! Смотрите, как мастерски визажист перевоплощается в знаменитостей

Просматривая снимки английского визажиста Эллиота Джозефа Ренца в Instagram, мы долго всматривались в экран и не могли понять, не фотошоп ли это. Дело в том, что молодой человек с помощью тональных средств, туши, румян и помады превращается в Ким Кардашян, Шер, Джонни Деппа, Дженнифер Лоуренс и других селебрити.
Эллиот Джозеф Ренц стал настоящей звездой Сети благодаря своим невероятным перевоплощениям - с помощью макияжа парень может превратить себя в любую знаменитость.
Визажист из Манчестера, более известный под псевдонимом Алексис Стоун, признается, что на весь макияж ему обычно требуется от 40 до 50 минут.
Он использует целый арсенал косметических средств, чтобы повторить культовое контурирование Ким Кардашян или идеальные стрелки Диты Фон Тиз.
«У тебя сумасшедший талант! Мне очень нравятся твои фото и видео! Продолжай в том же духе», — подобные комментарии можно найти под постами Ренца в его микроблоге.
Впрочем, многие даже обвиняют молодого человека в использовании графических редакторов, ведь,
глядя на Эллиота в образах Шер, Джонни Деппа, Дженнифер Лоуренс и Елизаветы II, поражаешься, с какой точностью ему удалось воссоздать их черты лица.
Предлагаем вам посмотреть на лучшие работы визажиста.
@cher transformation now Online‼️ Link in bio☝🏻 Products used; ___ @ttdeyeofficial queen chocolate Contacts. thealexisstone for 10% OFF! @kryolanofficial TV paint stick 4W 070 7W @maccosmetics pressed powder @zpalette booskl + tomboy @morphebrushes x @jaclynhill Palette @deckofscarlet koko Kavari Liner @morphebrushes sponge + brushes @__dollbeauty_ Shine Bright @milanicosmetics Bellissimo Bronze @_urban_decay_uk_ Mascara @__dollbeauty_ CHER @sammarcelbeauty Claudine liquid lipstick @wigsupnorth black wig New cheeks by @thelipking @jordanjamesparke 💉
@arianagrande Transformation 💅🏻 You can watch my latest video by clicking on the link in my bio Products used; ___ @ttd_eye Queen Brown contacts THEALEXISSTONE for $ off @dermacol foundations @kryolanuk TV paint stick @maccosmeticsuk Pressed powders @zpalette Booskl + Tomboy @__dollbeauty_ Like A Diamond highlighter @morphebrushes x @jaclynhill pallatte @inglotuk cream eyeshadow @sammarcelbeauty Claudine Lipstick @urbandecaycosmetics mascara @__dollbeauty_ Alexis eyelashes @hourglasscosmetics Voyeur Liner @websterwigs
Johnny Depp Transformation Now Online✌🏼Link to video in bio 👆🏻 Products used; ___ @wigsupnorth Wig 💕 Couldn’t do without ya! @ttd_eye queen Brown contact lenses @kryolanuk Tv Paint Stick 4W + 7W @maccosmeticsuk Pressed Powder @morphebrushes brushes @zpalette Union Color Collection Booski @deckofscarlet Koko Kavari Liner @__dollbeauty_ Like a Diamond highlighter ___ @lilyrose_depp how did I do? 😘
That's hot 🔥 @parishilton Transformation 💎💳💅🏻🤳🏻 Products used; ___ @thecremeshop foundation brush @morphebrushes numerous brushes @zpalette Tomboy, Booskl, Black Count, Oh My @nyxcosmetics_uk Felt Tip Liner @morphebrushes Virgin Lipstick @maccosmetics Ample Pink Lipgloss @sammarcelbeauty Palette De Reflects Lumineux @__dollbeauty_ Jerri lashes @therealraquelwelch Human Hair Wig in Grand Entrance supplied by www.naturalimagewigs.co.uk @hothair_online
@angelinajolieofficial Transformation ✨ Video link in bio ☝🏻 Products used; ___ @thecremeshop foundation brush @morphebrushes numerous brushes @zpalette Tomboy, Booskl, Black Count, Oh My @nyxcosmetics_uk Felt Tip Liner @deckofscarlet Koko Kavari @sammarcelbeauty Angeline lipstick @sammarcelbeauty Palette De Reflects Lumineux @thecremeshop lashes #43 @websterwigs
Glenn Close Transformation ⭐️🏆 Link to video in bio ☝🏼Products used; __ @sophiabaileyaesthetics Cheeks 💉 @artisbrush Oval Brush 7 @dermacol foundation @maccosmeticsuk Pressed Powder NC10 @inglotuk Black Gel Liner @morphebrushes Lipstick VANITY @maccosmeticsuk Lipgloss Ample Pink @thecremeshop lash curlers @urbandecaycosmetics Mascara PERVERSION @donalovehair Custom Human Hair Wig
@merylstreep Transformation ✨🏆 Products used; __ @kryolanofficial tv paint stick 4W @makeupgeekcosmetics LOVE TRIANGLE + INFIDELITY @narsissist ORGASM blush @morphebrushes UNSETTLED lipstick @inglotuk black gel liner @maccosmeticsuk WEDGE eyeshadow @thecremeshop lash curler @urbandecaycosmetics PERVERSION mascara
House down Versace boots! ✨ @donatella_versace transformation now online! Link in bio 👆🏻 wig from @websterwigs 🚫 ANYONE who has something nasty or negative to say regarding the beautiful and talented power house that is Donatella will be blocked. Why? Because this is my Instagram. Go to Reddit if you wanna be a bitter single pringle x
@justinbieber Transformation ✌🏼New video online‼️ Link in bio 👆🏻 Products used; ___ @wigsupnorth Wig @ttdeyeofficial Brown contact lenses @kryolanofficial Tv Paint Stick 4W + 7W @maccosmeticsuk Pressed Powder @morphebrushes brushes @zpalette Union Color Collection Booski @deckofscarlet Koko Kavari Liner
@charlizeafrica Transformation ✨ Link to video in bio ☝🏻 Products used; ___ @thecremeshop foundation brush @morphebrushes numerous brushes @zpalette Tomboy, Booskl @__dollbeauty_ Like A Diamond @milanicosmetics Rosa Romantica Blush @urbandecaycosmetics Perversion Mascara @occmakeup Sebastian + Trick lip liner @deckofscarlet Koko Kavari Liner @sammarcelbeauty Angeline Lipstick Wig from www.continentalwigs.com in Carlotta by Belle Madame
@jmeeksofficial transformation now online‼️ NEW VIDEO ONLINE! LINK IN BIO ☝🏻Products used; ___ @ttdeyeofficial contacts in Polar Lights use THEALEXISSTONE for $ off! @dermacol foundation @thecremeshop foundation brush @kryolanuk TV paint stick 4W 070 @morphebrushes sponge + brushes @zpalette booski + tomboy Unum collection eyeshadows @occmakeup lip pencils in feathered + trick @deckofscarlet Liquid eyeliner Koko Kavari ___ I used the same shade of foundation I used for my Gigi Gorgeous, Kim K, Glenn Close, Celine Dion, Goldie Hawn and Donatello transformations.