Виртуоз! Смотрите, как мастерски визажист перевоплощается в знаменитостей

Фото: instagram.com/thealexisstone

Просматривая снимки английского визажиста Эллиота Джозефа Ренца в Instagram, мы долго всматривались в экран и не могли понять, не фотошоп ли это. Дело в том, что молодой человек с помощью тональных средств, туши, румян и помады превращается в Ким Кардашян, Шер, Джонни Деппа, Дженнифер Лоуренс и других селебрити.

Эллиот Джозеф Ренц стал настоящей звездой Сети благодаря своим невероятным перевоплощениям - с помощью макияжа парень может превратить себя в любую знаменитость.

Визажист из Манчестера, более известный под псевдонимом Алексис Стоун, признается, что на весь макияж ему обычно требуется от 40 до 50 минут.

Он использует целый арсенал косметических средств, чтобы повторить культовое контурирование Ким Кардашян или идеальные стрелки Диты Фон Тиз.

«У тебя сумасшедший талант! Мне очень нравятся твои фото и видео! Продолжай в том же духе», — подобные комментарии можно найти под постами Ренца в его микроблоге.

Впрочем, многие даже обвиняют молодого человека в использовании графических редакторов, ведь,

глядя на Эллиота в образах Шер, Джонни Деппа, Дженнифер Лоуренс и Елизаветы II, поражаешься, с какой точностью ему удалось воссоздать их черты лица.

Предлагаем вам посмотреть на лучшие работы визажиста.

Throw back to my @theellenshow Transformation! 🌟🐟 tag the Ellen Show and let's hope she sees it!

BOW DOWN BITCHEZZZZ 👑🐝 Transformed myself into the Queen B Elizabeth 🇬🇧

