Звезды блещут! Оцените новогодние наряды и макияж знаменитостей

Давайте посмотрим, как нарядились знаменитости и какой предпочли мейкап для встречи Нового года 2018! One of my “highlights” (pun intended) of 2017 was starting @kkwbeauty So proud of its success & all of the hard work our team puts in! Cheers to an even better year in 2018 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 31, 2017 at 9:30am PST Happy Holidays A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:46am PST Happy New Year!!! #2018 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Dec 31, 2017 at 7:15pm PST 2017’s greatest hits. Featuring my beautiful wife and daughter, of course. I love them so much and I look forward to us growing and flourishing together in 2018. Happy New Year to everyone!! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 31, 2017 at 2:41pm PST Ready!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 31, 2017 at 6:24pm PST #happy2018 #feliz2018 A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Jan 1, 2018 at 1:20am PST Traveling is more fun when you have an @mdnaskin travel kit!!! 💃🏿🚗♥️💃🏿♥️ Available at mdnaskin.com!! ORDER NOW!! ♥️💃🏿🚗♥️💃🏿🚗. Let Mambo take care of your skin! 😂🦋🎉😂🦋🎉! #skin#beauty #glow #travel #hydrate #2018 #youdeserveit #life #love ♥️@luigiandiango 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Dec 30, 2017 at 2:59pm PST #fbf of Grandma Ann and I casually sitting under the🎄this year 📸 @nadialeelee 👠 @katyperrycollections A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 29, 2017 at 2:09pm PST Literally playing with makeup waiting for everyone to arise for the almost last day of 2017! Obsessed with @juicebeauty flash luminizer in blush and luminous lip crayon in caramel. #organicmakeup #juicebeauty #nomakeupmakeup A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Dec 30, 2017 at 8:18am PST 🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉 Festive even in single digits! See you tonight, everybody!! @rockineve #RockinEve #HappyNewYear A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 31, 2017 at 3:17pm PST Happy New Year! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jan 1, 2018 at 12:39am PST ❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 31, 2017 at 4:31pm PST 0 Комментарии