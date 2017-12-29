Вторник, 2 января
LAT
Звезды блещут! Оцените новогодние наряды и макияж знаменитостей

Русский TVNET
Фото: instagram.com/johnlegend

Давайте посмотрим, как нарядились знаменитости и какой предпочли мейкап для встречи Нового года 2018!

Happy Holidays

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Happy New Year!!! #2018

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Ready!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

#happy2018 #feliz2018

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

Happy New Year!

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

