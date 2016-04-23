Уникальная красота! Девушка с редким лицевым дефектом стала моделью

26-летняя Илька Брюль родилась с деформированными ноздрями и расщелиной лица. Несмотря на все жизненные трудности, с которыми ей пришлось столкнуться, девушка смогла сохранить позитивный настрой и теперь собственным примером доказывает, что красота бывает разной.
Жизнь Ильки Брюль из Германии нельзя назвать легкой. «Я родилась с расщелиной лица, а кроме того, мои ноздри тоже были неправильно сформированы. Из-за проблем со слезным канальцем с правой стороны у меня все время текут слезы», — рассказывала девушка в одном из интервью.
Она стеснялась своей внешности и даже сделала около десяти пластических операций. Принять себя ей помогло участие в проекте своих друзей-фотографов.
Именно эта съемка стала для нее своеобразным пропуском в модельный бизнес.
«Я получила столько комплиментов, что набралась смелости показать себя такой, какая я есть», — призналась девушка. Брюль выложила свои снимки в микроблог, призывая людей с похожими дефектами не бояться «покинуть свою раковину» и показать себя миру.
«Можно назвать человека уродливым, только если он некрасив внутри. Но никто не должен прятаться из-за одной только своей внешности», — уверена начинающая модель.
Армия поклонников девушки в Instagram стремительно растет (на аккаунт Ильки Брюль подписаны более 20 тысяч человек). Все они восхищаются ее уникальной внешностью. Илька продолжает участвовать в фотосессиях и признается, что с каждым днем чувствует себя все увереннее перед камерой.
Arrived in Norway now and coudn't be happier. The next two weeks a cute dog is also staying here. So the fact that I don't see my cats is more tolerable 🐱 After a short hiking tour I'm now at the house again and can't decide what to do first. I have no lack of hobbies definitely 😂 I try to combine reading, eating, taking photos, eating, drawing, sewing, eating, hiking today 🍔. The other things have to wait for tomorrow :) Also I want to work on a very personal series I planned so long. Photo: @chrisxhieronimus for @shipsheip Model: me #siegerland16 #vscocam #rsa_portraits #photooftheday #fineartphg
I think EVERYBODY is beautiful in her or his own way. Never mind if you are a classic beauty, tall, small, stout, thin, black, white,... Except mean people, but that's another story. I read many mean comments in the last days about people like me. Don't worry they don't hurt me , I swear. But I know that other persons, who can't only laugh about such nonsense get them too. And that's the point where I get really really angry. So I will never stop to remind the world that EVERYONE is beautiful! Therefore I decided to show a baby photo of me. Because you see my "defect" there better. Furthermore I get many direct messages with the question why I look like I do. At first I hesitated to show this because some of you think that's too much. But that is wrong, it should be as normal as every other baby picture. So you see I have to remind myself too at times. And I won't stop until more people think like me. I had a facial cleft. In my own simple words it means that when my mum was pregnant, she got ill and that influenced the devoloping of my face. 1 of 1000 people have this. It's quite common. The small tubes in my nose were there because my airways were overgrown. So the first few month I lived in the hospital until it was sure that I breathe on my own. After ten operations I was looking like today. But that's nothing I'm proud of because I only remember the last three. I am proud of my parents who helped me through this. #everyoneisbeautiful
Yaaaaaay, ich bin so happy. Meine Website ist online. 😍 Link im Profil. :) Die ist zwar noch etwas leer, aber nach und nach kommen da einige Beiträge, die anderen Mut machen sollen. Instagram und Facebook sind super für kleine Einblicke in mein Leben, aber mir hat immer ein Ort gefehlt, wo ich Informationen gut strukturiert darstellen kann und auch mal längere Beiträge schreiben kann. Außerdem habe ich mich entschieden, wie ihr gerade merkt, dass ich auf deutsch schreiben will. Denn es fällt mir viel leichter so über Gefühle zu reden und nicht so oberflächlich zu bleiben. Bei der Seite hatte ich ganz großartige Hilfe von Iris von @schluesselmoment, die ganz bezaubernde Logos gestaltet und ein Händchen für schickes Design hat. Schaut unbedingt bei ihr vorbei. Danke, deine Hilfe war so großartig. 😘 Über euer Feedback zur Seite würde ich mich sehr freuen, denn Fehler schleichen sich einfach so schnell ein. Ich genieße jetzt erstmal einen Kaffee und lese ein Buch. Alles Liebe, Ilka --------- 🇦🇺 So happy that my website is finally done. (Only in German).