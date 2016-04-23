Уникальная красота! Девушка с редким лицевым дефектом стала моделью

Arrived in Norway now and coudn't be happier. The next two weeks a cute dog is also staying here. So the fact that I don't see my cats is more tolerable 🐱 After a short hiking tour I'm now at the house again and can't decide what to do first. I have no lack of hobbies definitely 😂 I try to combine reading, eating, taking photos, eating, drawing, sewing, eating, hiking today 🍔. The other things have to wait for tomorrow :) Also I want to work on a very personal series I planned so long. Photo: @chrisxhieronimus for @shipsheip Model: me #siegerland16 #vscocam #rsa_portraits #photooftheday #fineartphg

A post shared by Ilka Brühl (@ilkabruehl) on Jul 11, 2016 at 7:16am PDT