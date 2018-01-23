Меган Маркл plus size видели? Пышечка точь-в-точь копирует невесту принца Гарри

Американская модель plus size и блогер Кэти Стурино - одна из самых популярных девушек в Instagram. А знаете, почему? Потому что у нее хватает смелости подражать невесте принца Гарри Меган Маркл. Несмотря на то, что по своей конституции Кэти и Меган разнятся как день и ночь, этой нестандарной красотке удается в точности повторять модные образы экс-актрисы вплоть до самых мелких деталей. Браво!
Getting harder to #supersizethelook Meghan Markle’s looks bc she is limiting appearances before the 👰🏻, but this green dress/blazer combo was a no 🧠’er. Another no brainer? Going to Corgi Court tomorrow at Herald Square in NYC to see the corgis dressed as the entire royal family to celebrate the premiere of the Harry + Meghan movie on @lifetimetv which I WILL BE WATCHING ON SUNDAY! The Corgi court is from 12-4pm tom, FYI 🐶🐶🐶🐶#ad #CorgiWedding #aroyalromance