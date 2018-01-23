Пятница, 11 мая
Меган Маркл plus size видели? Пышечка точь-в-точь копирует невесту принца Гарри

Фото: instagram.com/the12ishstyle

Американская модель plus size и блогер Кэти Стурино - одна из самых популярных девушек в Instagram. А знаете, почему? Потому что у нее хватает смелости подражать невесте принца Гарри Меган Маркл. Несмотря на то, что по своей конституции Кэти и Меган разнятся как день и ночь, этой нестандарной красотке удается в точности повторять модные образы экс-актрисы вплоть до самых мелких деталей. Браво!

I can’t stop!! I have Royal Fever!! 👑👑👑👑👑#supersizethelook

A post shared by Katie Sturino (@the12ishstyle) on

