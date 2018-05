Меган Маркл подтолкнула девушек показать истинное лицо

I used to be so embarrassed of my freckles. People would always tell me tricks and tips on how to cover up or get rid of them, rather than complimenting. It’s been hard but I’m finally starting to accept and love them.. they are now one of my favourite things about myself! I guess they are a sweet way to let people know I love the sun and being outdoors 🌞🌊✨

