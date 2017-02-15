Купальник этой пышнотелой модели покорил Интернет! И вот почему

Журнал «Sports Illustrated» уже давно вовсю поддерживает движение бодипозитива. На его страницах часто позируют модели plus size, такие как Эшли Грэм и Робин Лайвли. Но эта девушка в купальнике, безусловно, самая фигуристая из всех, кто когда-либо появлялся на страницах известного глянца. Однако даже это еще не все! Присмотритесь повнимательнее – не замечаете ничего странного?
На съемке Хантер Мак-Гради была одета… в несколько слоев краски!
Модель позировала абсолютно голой, чтобы показать людям, что красота это не формы и не размер одежды. У красоты нет пределов.
Фотосессия направлена на то, чтобы избавить многих женщин от комплексов, связанных с их фигурой.
«Это было просто нереально, – написала Хантер под одной из фотографий, которые выложила в Instagram. – Я никогда не чувствовала себя более уверенной и сексуальной, чем на этой фотосессии».
Девушка призналась, что для нее это не только победа как для модели. Прежде всего это победа для нее как для женщины.
«Эта фотосессия посвящается всем женщинам, которые когда-либо чувствовали неуверенность в себе из-за растяжек, целлюлита, акне или лишнего веса.
Знайте – вы прекрасны! Вы сильные! Мы должны поддерживать и вдохновлять друг друга».
Фото из Instagram:
Фото из Instagram:
This is a surreal moment for me. You guys I have been bursting to tell you all about this! I want to thank @MJ_Day for an opportunity like this to do the SI model search and for being a force in this industry and everyone at @si_swimsuit for promoting that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. Beauty is not a number. It has no limits. I have never felt sexier than I did in this shoot. Thank you to @joannegair and team @therealmarissajade and @trendytribals for working your magic on my body. These women painted this suit for 12 hours and I never wanted to take it off. Women, for anyone who has ever felt uncomfortable or insecure because of rolls, or stretch marks, or cellulite, or acne, or felt like you didn't measure up because you weren't represented in the magazines--THIS IS FOR YOU! You are beautiful. You are STRONG. You are powerful and together we need to lift eachother up and inspire one another. There's too much going on on this world to let eachother fall by the wayside. Shot by another incredible woman- @josie_clough amazing sexy beach hair by @adammaclay thank you to my agents @uralucky1 @marissamuscari @ginabaronedirectorofficial @jaimegoldberg_ @wilhelminamodels for being such hard working and dedicated team! We did it ! 😜 #breakingboundaries #siswim
Фото из Instagram:
Okay guys now is the fun part! Voting is open NOW (link Is in my bio!!) to vote if you want to see more of me in the 2018 SI rookie class!!! Vote as many times as you want and repost!! I love you all and thank you so much for all the support. You have no idea how full my heart is today. It is crucial to continue this revolution that IS happening. The world needs more of this right now--more love and acceptance of everyBODY. You are beautiful in your skin. You are beautiful BECAUSE of your size--at EVERY size! I love you and THANK YOU. Go vote!! 😘
Фото из Instagram:
One thing I want to remind you guys is that You are NEVER going to make everyone happy. People will always want to change something about you which is so mortifying that ANYONE thinks they have a say about YOUR body! What!! When and where along the lines did this get approved?? The INCREDIBLE thing is that I have the say over EVERY INCH of my body and absolutely nothing you say or do will change my beliefs. I do what I want. MY rules. For anyone who has anything negative to say about a woman or mans body of any size--you are about to get extremely riled up because this movement is here to stay. I'll make sure of it. We're in sports illustrated ladies!!!! 🙏🏼
Фото из Instagram:
Надеемся, эти фотографии вдохновили и вас. Любите себя в том теле, которое дала вам природа, потому что красота – это прежде всего любовь.