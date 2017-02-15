Купальник этой пышнотелой модели покорил Интернет! И вот почему

 

Журнал «Sports Illustrated» уже давно вовсю поддерживает движение бодипозитива. На его страницах часто позируют модели plus size, такие как Эшли Грэм и Робин Лайвли. Но эта девушка в купальнике, безусловно, самая фигуристая из всех, кто когда-либо появлялся на страницах известного глянца. Однако даже это еще не все! Присмотритесь повнимательнее – не замечаете ничего странного?

На съемке Хантер Мак-Гради была одета… в несколько слоев краски!

Модель позировала абсолютно голой, чтобы показать людям, что красота это не формы и не размер одежды. У красоты нет пределов.

Фотосессия направлена на то, чтобы избавить многих женщин от комплексов, связанных с их фигурой.

«Это было просто нереально, – написала Хантер под одной из фотографий, которые выложила в Instagram. – Я никогда не чувствовала себя более уверенной и сексуальной, чем на этой фотосессии».

Девушка призналась, что для нее это не только победа как для модели. Прежде всего это победа для нее как для женщины.

«Эта фотосессия посвящается всем женщинам, которые когда-либо чувствовали неуверенность в себе из-за растяжек, целлюлита, акне или лишнего веса.

Знайте – вы прекрасны! Вы сильные! Мы должны поддерживать и вдохновлять друг друга».

This is a surreal moment for me. You guys I have been bursting to tell you all about this! I want to thank @MJ_Day for an opportunity like this to do the SI model search and for being a force in this industry and everyone at @si_swimsuit for promoting that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. Beauty is not a number. It has no limits. I have never felt sexier than I did in this shoot. Thank you to @joannegair and team @therealmarissajade and @trendytribals for working your magic on my body. These women painted this suit for 12 hours and I never wanted to take it off. Women, for anyone who has ever felt uncomfortable or insecure because of rolls, or stretch marks, or cellulite, or acne, or felt like you didn't measure up because you weren't represented in the magazines--THIS IS FOR YOU! You are beautiful. You are STRONG. You are powerful and together we need to lift eachother up and inspire one another. There's too much going on on this world to let eachother fall by the wayside. Shot by another incredible woman- @josie_clough amazing sexy beach hair by @adammaclay thank you to my agents @uralucky1 @marissamuscari @ginabaronedirectorofficial @jaimegoldberg_ @wilhelminamodels for being such hard working and dedicated team! We did it ! 😜 #breakingboundaries #siswim

Надеемся, эти фотографии вдохновили и вас. Любите себя в том теле, которое дала вам природа, потому что красота – это прежде всего любовь.

