155-килограммовая модель снялась обнаженной в честь Дня нудиста

@makeupbyjmonroy captured this BTS from my cover shoot yesterday & it's totally unretouched & I'm sitting in a way that isn't "flattering" but that's why I love it. It's real. My gorgeous, supportive husband (who has held my hand the entire time through this book) is laughing behind me & I'm just hanging out in shapewear takin a 🤳🏻Wearing makeup doesn't make me less of a feminist, & neither does wearing shapewear. It's all about our choice to wear & do what we want with our bodies. I will keep resisting, with perfect coiffed hair from @hisvintagetouch too ✌🏻#effyourbeautystandards #NotSoSubtleTess

A post shared by Plus Model • Mom • Feminist🌹 (@tessholliday) on May 25, 2017 at 9:25am PDT