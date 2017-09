«Хулиган» современного балета снялся обнаженным вместе с Памелой Андерсон

COVER RELEASE : David LaChapelle, one of the most influential photographers of our time and our personal favourite, shoots a 30+ page special cover story for issue 4 of King Kong Magazine, featuring the universally recognisable blonde bombshell Pamela Anderson and the greatest male dancer alive Sergei Polunin as they spend an unforgettable weekend together in London. 🌹 @davidlachapelleofficial @pamelaanderson & @sergeipolunin Styling @daveysutton Set design @garycard Make up @lauradomini2 Hair @eamonnhughes Nails @bangbangnails @prada @judyblame #kingkongmagazine AW17 #davidlachapelle #pamelaanderson #sergeipolunin ______ On sale September 25th.

A post shared by KING KONG MAGAZINE (@kingkongmagazine) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:36am PDT