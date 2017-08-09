Знакомьтесь, это самая сексуальная медсестра в мире

‼️GIVEAWAY‼️Win a FREE ENTRY into my 6 week challenge or win a Years Supply of @cherokeeuniforms scrubs, shoes & more! To enter simply: ••• 1: Like this Photo 2: TAG a friend in the comment below 3: Follow @cherokeeuniforms ••• You can enter as many times as you want by tagging a different person below. If you TAG a NURSE, a DOCTOR, an EMT or any job that's needs SCRUBS add a ⭐️ after their name. If it's a Firefighter, Cop, Military or other Service add a 🔥 ••• I'll be picking multiple winners tomorrow morning at random 😘 For more details about my challenge see link in my bio or visit laurendrain.com 🙌🏼 If you've already entered the challenge you'll get a refund & if you win the scrubs & don't need them you can give the prize to a friend that would use them 😉 Im wearing the Infinity Collection in this photo 🤗 #nurse #scrubs

A post shared by Lauren Drain Kagan (@laurendrainfit) on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT