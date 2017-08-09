LAT
Знакомьтесь, это самая сексуальная медсестра в мире

Иллюстративное фото | Фото: PantherMedia/ScanPix

Медсестра по имени Лорен живёт в США. 31-летняя девушка гордится своей работой, страстно заботится о собственном здоровье и с помощью Инстаграма старается передать эту страсть другим людям.

Уже восемь лет она работает медсестрой в кардиологическом отделении одной из клиник во Флориде.

‼️GIVEAWAY‼️Win a FREE ENTRY into my 6 week challenge or win a Years Supply of @cherokeeuniforms scrubs, shoes & more! To enter simply: ••• 1: Like this Photo 2: TAG a friend in the comment below 3: Follow @cherokeeuniforms ••• You can enter as many times as you want by tagging a different person below. If you TAG a NURSE, a DOCTOR, an EMT or any job that's needs SCRUBS add a ⭐️ after their name. If it's a Firefighter, Cop, Military or other Service add a 🔥 ••• I'll be picking multiple winners tomorrow morning at random 😘 For more details about my challenge see link in my bio or visit laurendrain.com 🙌🏼 If you've already entered the challenge you'll get a refund & if you win the scrubs & don't need them you can give the prize to a friend that would use them 😉 Im wearing the Infinity Collection in this photo 🤗 #nurse #scrubs

A post shared by Lauren Drain Kagan (@laurendrainfit) on

Сексуальная блондинка признаётся, что сама просто помешана на здоровье и всё свободное время проводит в спортзале.

Strong is beautiful ⛏

A post shared by Lauren Drain Kagan (@laurendrainfit) on

No days off 😏 See all my workout programs & meal plans on my website - link in bio or laurendrain.com

A post shared by Lauren Drain Kagan (@laurendrainfit) on

Fell in love with paradise but already missing home, my Max and my daily gym routine 🙈.

A post shared by Lauren Drain Kagan (@laurendrainfit) on

