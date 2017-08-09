Знакомьтесь, это самая сексуальная медсестра в мире

Медсестра по имени Лорен живёт в США. 31-летняя девушка гордится своей работой, страстно заботится о собственном здоровье и с помощью Инстаграма старается передать эту страсть другим людям.
Уже восемь лет она работает медсестрой в кардиологическом отделении одной из клиник во Флориде.
‼️GIVEAWAY‼️Win a FREE ENTRY into my 6 week challenge or win a Years Supply of @cherokeeuniforms scrubs, shoes & more! To enter simply: ••• 1: Like this Photo 2: TAG a friend in the comment below 3: Follow @cherokeeuniforms ••• You can enter as many times as you want by tagging a different person below. If you TAG a NURSE, a DOCTOR, an EMT or any job that's needs SCRUBS add a ⭐️ after their name. If it's a Firefighter, Cop, Military or other Service add a 🔥 ••• I'll be picking multiple winners tomorrow morning at random 😘 For more details about my challenge see link in my bio or visit laurendrain.com 🙌🏼 If you've already entered the challenge you'll get a refund & if you win the scrubs & don't need them you can give the prize to a friend that would use them 😉 Im wearing the Infinity Collection in this photo 🤗 #nurse #scrubs
Сексуальная блондинка признаётся, что сама просто помешана на здоровье и всё свободное время проводит в спортзале.
If you need a WCW - here's a chick in a boat ⛵️ ---- This photo of me is my current motivation to get back & shredded before Olympia. Currently enjoying a bit of treats on vacation but I am always sure to set goals once I'm back home. It's important to let yourself have a vacation away from strict dieting & training every so often. It resets your mood, body & sanity. 1 or 2 weeks off for vacation or a break is healthy as long as you don't allow that to turn into a month or several months or a year. Stay hungry my friends for fitness, health, energy & strength. It is your youth & ultimately your quality of life. Oh & it makes you sexy AF 😜 --- Pic by the hubs: @theiobot