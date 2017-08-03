LAT
Голая путешественница доказывает, что связи между наготой и сексом нет

Русский TVNET/lenta.ru
Фото: instagram.com/a.naked.girl

Девушка из Нидерландов путешествует по Австралии и фотографируется без одежды для демонстрации того, что нагота не всегда связана с сексом, сообщает The Independent.

Стерре (Sterre), которой 21 год, печалит, что отсутствие одежды по-прежнему вызывает у людей дискомфорт: «Такая жалость, что не все видят, как приятна несексуальная нагота. Я хотела бы изменить это».

Девушка выкладывает свои фотографии в Instagram, где на нее подписаны 78 тысяч человек. Таким образом она хочет показать, что в наготе нет ничего сексуального или странного.

Как сообщалось ранее, семья нудистов из Бельгии отправилась в путешествие по миру, чтобы рекламировать свой образ жизни. На момент публикации заметки они посетили семь стран, и проблемы у супругов возникли только в Албании.

