Голая путешественница доказывает, что связи между наготой и сексом нет

Девушка из Нидерландов путешествует по Австралии и фотографируется без одежды для демонстрации того, что нагота не всегда связана с сексом, сообщает The Independent.
Стерре (Sterre), которой 21 год, печалит, что отсутствие одежды по-прежнему вызывает у людей дискомфорт: «Такая жалость, что не все видят, как приятна несексуальная нагота. Я хотела бы изменить это».
Девушка выкладывает свои фотографии в Instagram, где на нее подписаны 78 тысяч человек. Таким образом она хочет показать, что в наготе нет ничего сексуального или странного.
Как сообщалось ранее, семья нудистов из Бельгии отправилась в путешествие по миру, чтобы рекламировать свой образ жизни. На момент публикации заметки они посетили семь стран, и проблемы у супругов возникли только в Албании.