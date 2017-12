Голая модель расписала себя в знак протеста против насилия

There are a lot of things about sexual harassment and assault from men in power and otherwise coming to light right now. Someone I love had the nerve to say to me, when I mentioned I had been assaulted by someone my circle of friends generally respects, “but you run around naked, so i’m not surprised!” #myclothesdontdeterminemyconsent It’s cool guys just keep blindly loving someone who assaults and rapes because they’re the “cool guy”. #metoo #feminist #freethenipple #bodypositive #sexualassaultawareness #consent #consentisimportant #naked #nude #notaskingforit #stillnotaskingforit #myclothesdonotdeterminemyconsent I love collaborating with @mandiilene and @baseorlando

