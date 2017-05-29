Любительница голых снимков пожаловалась на травлю за стройное тело

Популярный австралийский блогер Джесса О’Брайан (Jessa O’Brian) рассказала, что двойные стандарты сторонников бодипозитива поселили в ней «комплекс худой девушки». На ее рассказ обратило внимание издание The Independent.
О’Брайан объяснила, что постоянно получает нелестные сообщения с пожеланиями перестать заниматься спортом и есть побольше.
«Многие говорят, что я просто ною, ведь я выгляжу худой», — отметила блогер. По ее словам,
все вокруг считают, что ее уверенность в себе непоколебима из-за стройной фигуры, но в действительности это далеко не так. Некоторые обвиняли ее в том, что своим видом она мешает распространению идей бодипозитива.
Джесса О’Брайан — автор Instagram-аккаунта The Nude Blogger («Обнаженный блогер»). Впервые СМИ обратили внимание на австралийку, когда администрация соцсети заблокировала ее аккаунт из-за наготы. После восстановления число подписчиков блогера стало резко расти, на данный момент за ее профилем следят почти 70 тысяч человек. Она фотографируется обнаженной в разных уголках мира и сопровождает снимки мотивационными высказываниями.
