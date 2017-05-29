Любительница голых снимков пожаловалась на травлю за стройное тело

NEW BLOG: PART 2 // MY 'SKINNY GIRL COMPLEX' AND THE BODY-SHAMING DOUBLE STANDARD // New blog now live #linkinbio . . As a society we have been taught that it is 'rude' to so openly and casually call someone 'fat', and so we avoid doing so in order not to be offensive. On the other hand… I frequently have people around me blatantly state, "You're so skinny". No one bats an eyelid. If anything, other people may actually chime in and emphasise the point. Imagine if I turned around to a fat person and casually stated, "You're so fat"… Well how dare I, right? Socially unacceptable. I'm guessing any witnesses would feel uneasy and I would be considered an insensitive bitch, amongst other things. This is, basically, the double-standard that has given me a 'skinny girl complex'. ✨ So why does this double standard exist? Well in this blog post, I put forward my two cents worth on the matter and open up the discussion. I also discuss what this double standard looks like and what contributes to this double standard. I get candid and touch on the media, fashion and beauty industries as well as the role the pornography industry plays in all of this. ✨ I am here to shed light on the double standards that surround our body-shaming culture and talk about the skinny elephant in the room.. Please show some support, click the link in my bio, have a read and share it with the world! 🙏🏽 We need more love and less judgment! Thank you all always, from the bottom of my heart Xx . . #bodyshaming #truth #skinny #fat #body #positive #journey #selflove #acceptance #love #blog #website #bodyimage #selfesteem #naked #nude #nudity #judgment #shame #feminine #taboo #yoga #yogi #vegan #humpday

