Самые сексуальные девушки - водители грузовиков поспорили из-за титула

Финалистка конкурса Miss Tattoo Australia Дженн Десмонд (Jenn Desmond) претендует на титул самой сексуальной водительницы грузовика в мире, который австралийская пресса присвоила модели Блейз Уильямс (Blayze Williams). Об этом сообщает издание Daily Mail Australia.
Десмонд шесть лет водит самосвал и утверждает, что может дать Уильямс фору. По ее словам, она обожает свою работу. «Если бы мне это не нравилось, я бы не занималась этим так долго», — утверждает Дженн. Из 19 водителей в ее бригаде только три женщины. «Очень жаль, что женщин так мало, хотя, казалось бы, могло быть больше», — говорит модель.
В 2017 году она заняла второе место на конкурсе красоты Miss Tattoo Australia, а в 2016-м — на конкурсе Girls of Ink Perth. Кроме того, ей принадлежит ряд аналогичных титулов с других конкурсов.
Австралийская модель Блейз Уильямс, которую окрестили самой сексуальной дальнобойщицей, седьмой год водит фуру. По ее словам, охранники в ночных клубах часто не верят, что ее права на вождение тягача настоящие.
«Мне всегда нравилось быть не такой, как все, так что стать женщиной-дальнобойщицей получилось совершенно естественно», — говорит она.
По словам модели, она любит одеваться как Барби, но среди водителей чувствует себя своим парнем.
