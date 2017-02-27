Вторник, 16 января
LAT
Ваш браузер устарел. Пожалуйста, обновите его..
Файлы cookie позволяют нам улучшать услуги для удобства пользователей. Продолжая использовать наш сайт, Вы соглашаетесь на использование нами этих файлов. БОЛЬШЕ >
ЖИЗНЬ МОДА ЗДОРОВЬЕ СЕКС ПИКАНТНО ПСИХОЛОГИЯ ДОМ & СЕМЬЯ РЕЦЕПТЫ ЖИВОТНЫЕ ГАЛЕРЕИ

Самые сексуальные девушки - водители грузовиков поспорили из-за титула

Lenta.ru
Иллюстративное фото | Фото: panthermedia.net/Wavebreakmedia ltd/Scanpix

Финалистка конкурса Miss Tattoo Australia Дженн Десмонд (Jenn Desmond) претендует на титул самой сексуальной водительницы грузовика в мире, который австралийская пресса присвоила модели Блейз Уильямс (Blayze Williams). Об этом сообщает издание Daily Mail Australia.

Десмонд шесть лет водит самосвал и утверждает, что может дать Уильямс фору. По ее словам, она обожает свою работу. «Если бы мне это не нравилось, я бы не занималась этим так долго», — утверждает Дженн. Из 19 водителей в ее бригаде только три женщины. «Очень жаль, что женщин так мало, хотя, казалось бы, могло быть больше», — говорит модель.

В 2017 году она заняла второе место на конкурсе красоты Miss Tattoo Australia, а в 2016-м — на конкурсе Girls of Ink Perth. Кроме того, ей принадлежит ряд аналогичных титулов с других конкурсов.

Австралийская модель Блейз Уильямс, которую окрестили самой сексуальной дальнобойщицей, седьмой год водит фуру. По ее словам, охранники в ночных клубах часто не верят, что ее права на вождение тягача настоящие.

«Мне всегда нравилось быть не такой, как все, так что стать женщиной-дальнобойщицей получилось совершенно естественно», — говорит она.

По словам модели, она любит одеваться как Барби, но среди водителей чувствует себя своим парнем.

Had a go at my first Pinup Competition, the Port Rocks Pinup Parade today at the Port Rocks Show and Shine ran by Pure Pinup and Casablanca. One round and one outfit with some cute poses much less stressful without all the changes! Haha Didn't pull a placing but wasn't far off Had an absolute ball and will defiantly be giving more a go! Thank you so much to Saskia for helping me and putting up with my 7 million questions and to Charli and everyone at Casablanca for helping me with outfits and what to do. Also to all the girls for being so loverly and especially Sugarbomb betty for running through some poses with me. All very much appreciated! ♡ #purepinup #pinup #rockabilly #competition #tattooedgirls #tattoos #red #bandana #blueeyes #blonde #casablanca #portrockspinupparade

A post shared by Blayze Williams (@blayzewilliams) on

0 Комментарии