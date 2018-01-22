Трансгендер украсил обложку южноафриканской версии популярного глянца

Этот случай является первым в истории для южноафриканской версии Cosmopolitan. На обложку выпуска, посвященного равенству и любви, помещен снимок актрисы и продюсера Лаверны Кокс.
Обложку последнего номера южноафриканского Cosmopolitan украсило изображение трансгендерной актрисы и продюсера Лаверны Кокс.
Этот номер журнала выйдет в феврале этого года и будет посвящен равенству, любви и открытости вне зависимости от гендерной принадлежности.
Снимок с обложки был опубликован в Instagram Лаверны.
I am so honored and proud to cover the February issue of @cosmopolitansa @Regranned from @cosmopolitansa - Say WHAT? #SayYesToLove 🏳️🌈 And this month's issue is filled with it! 💖 In this South Africa exclusive @lavernecox stars as COSMO's first ever openly trans cover girl! Ain't I a woman? Yes you are and we 💞 you. ALSO, #LGBTQI+ allies and activists on Love in 2018 💝 You don't want to miss this one! #COSMOxLaverne #COSMOFebruary #TransIsBeautiful ⭐️ click on the link in my bio to get your copy of this very special issue.
Помимо фотосессии, Кокс также снялась в видео, в котором рассказала про гендерное равенство.
«Женщины-трансгендеры заслуживают того, чтобы быть любимыми и открытыми всему миру», - подчеркнула она.
It's not my first #CosmoQuiz but it's the first one I've taken on camera for @cosmopolitansa. 42 years ago this month @iambeverlyjohnson became the first black woman to appear on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine. Thanks Ms. Johnson for paving the way for all of the black women who have followed you over the years on Cosmo covers. Thanks to trans models like @leat @andrejapejic @harinef @valentts @geenarocero @therealtraceyafrica and more who are changing beauty standards and breaking barriers for trans folks on the covers of fashion magazine's all over the world. 🌸✨⚡️ #COSMOxLaverne #TransIsBeautiful ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 - #regrann