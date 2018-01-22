Вторник, 23 января
Трансгендер украсил обложку южноафриканской версии популярного глянца

korrespondent.net/Русский TVNET
Лаверна Кокс | Фото: DANNY MOLOSHOK/Reuters/Scanpix

Этот случай является первым в истории для южноафриканской версии Cosmopolitan. На обложку выпуска, посвященного равенству и любви, помещен снимок актрисы и продюсера Лаверны Кокс.

Обложку последнего номера южноафриканского Cosmopolitan украсило изображение трансгендерной актрисы и продюсера Лаверны Кокс.

Этот номер журнала выйдет в феврале этого года и будет посвящен равенству, любви и открытости вне зависимости от гендерной принадлежности.

Снимок с обложки был опубликован в Instagram Лаверны.

Помимо фотосессии, Кокс также снялась в видео, в котором рассказала про гендерное равенство.

«Женщины-трансгендеры заслуживают того, чтобы быть любимыми и открытыми всему миру», - подчеркнула она.

