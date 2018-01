Снимок полностью обнаженных Беллы и Джиджи Хадид назвали неуклюжим и странным

Marked with a special gilded double cover, @BellaHadid and @GigiHadid cover the March issue of #NewVogue wearing gold chainmail @versace_official gowns. Photographed by #StevenMeisel, styled by #JoeMcKenna, hair by @guidopalau, nails by @jinsoonchoi, make-up by beauty editor-at-large @patmcgrathreal and words by features director @GilesHattersley. Celebrating spring fashion, the issue lands on Friday 2 February

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on Jan 29, 2018 at 9:00am PST