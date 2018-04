Жуть какая красота! Девушка превратилась в подружку кролика Роджера, и ей мало...

The top photo was me exactly one year ago, the day I decided to completely focus on myself. I went to go get lip injections and planned my breast surgery for my very first time. It was the best decision I ever made. Improving my mind, body, soul, appearance, face, etc to MY aesthetic, and molding my appearance, mind, and soul is what has made me such an amazing woman. I can’t wait to keep improving and see where I’ll be a year from now 😩♥️

