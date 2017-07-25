Вторник, 24 апреля
Строго 18+! «Русская Леди Гага» показала тело в бикини «откровеннее некуда»

Русский TVNET
  Фото
  Фото
Фото: MEGA/Scanpix

Живущая в США модель, актриса и певица русско-французского происхождения Надя Волянова, именующая себя «русской Леди Гагой», устроила очередную пикантную фотосессию.

31-летняя блондинка без комплексов Надя (Нади) Волянова (в английском варианте - Nadeea Volianova), которую еще называют «Русской Леди Гагой», попоозировала перед камерами фотографов на пляже в Марина-Дель-Рей в невероятно откровенном крохотном бикини.

Что там вообще и каким образом прикрывается - большой вопрос. А какие эротичные позы явно знающая себе цену красотка принимает в сумасшедше сексуальном микро-купальнике!

Отмечая все это, мы не столько восторгаемся смелостью Воляновой, которой, как говорится, не привыкать, сколько предупреждаем мужчин: смотрите фото, но осторожно - не сойдите с ума!

Кстати, о том, что «ей не привыкать», наглядно свидетельствует страничка Нади в Instagram, на которой она регулярно делится со своими подписчиками пикантными фото.

❤️ to all my Australian fans and friends!!!!❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations Australia! We have a big Victory today! #MarriageEquality #Australia #nadeeavolianova #whatstrending #LoveIsLove #celebritynews #popculture #actress #Supergirl #djlife #uk #France #Russia #Звезда#actress 🌹🌹🌹 The captivating star of happiness 🌹🌹🌹#him #love #beautifull #Звезда #truth💯 #brasil #israel🇮🇱 #italy🇮🇹 #ibiza #uk🇬🇧 #greece🇬🇷 #siren #singer#pink💗 #lips #supergirl #heart Jubilation and tears of joy as Australia becomes the 25th country to recognise same-sex marriage. Watch the video at https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/dec/07/marriage-equality-law-passes-australias-parliament-in-landslide-vote

A post shared by Nadeea Volianova (@nadeeavolianova) on

💓💓💓Hello Nadeevotees 💓💓💓.These pics must have hit a nerve, because we have a new controversy going on with haters calling me plastic. I think I need to get together with an optometrist and create a new line of glasses, cause clearly these geniuses have an eyesight problem😆😆😆lol Just because I have big chest and nipples, doesn't mean it's fake lol IT'S CALLED #GENETICS!!!😆😆😆I guess they got tired of hating on #kimkardashian lol🛡🔪🗡🔫♠😱😱😾💣💣💣Thank you for giving me material for social media post, haters👎👎👎😈😈😈I don't know what I would do without you♠🔪🗡🗡#nadeeavolianova #whatstrending#whatstrending #miami #magazine#thedjlife #popculture #myfashion #him #love #beautifull #bestbutt#truth💯 #brasil #israel🇮🇱 #india#italy🇮🇹 #ibiza #uk🇬🇧 #celebrityskin #greece🇬🇷 #siren #singer#pink💗 #lips #supergirl#nadeeavolianovamagazine#celebritynews#heart I'll BE POSTING MORE PICS FROM THIS SHOOT THIS WEEK😘, SO STAY TUNED👄👄👄

A post shared by Nadeea Volianova (@nadeeavolianova) on

