Строго 18+! «Русская Леди Гага» показала тело в бикини «откровеннее некуда»

Живущая в США модель, актриса и певица русско-французского происхождения Надя Волянова, именующая себя «русской Леди Гагой», устроила очередную пикантную фотосессию.
31-летняя блондинка без комплексов Надя (Нади) Волянова (в английском варианте - Nadeea Volianova), которую еще называют «Русской Леди Гагой», попоозировала перед камерами фотографов на пляже в Марина-Дель-Рей в невероятно откровенном крохотном бикини.
Что там вообще и каким образом прикрывается - большой вопрос. А какие эротичные позы явно знающая себе цену красотка принимает в сумасшедше сексуальном микро-купальнике!
Отмечая все это, мы не столько восторгаемся смелостью Воляновой, которой, как говорится, не привыкать, сколько предупреждаем мужчин: смотрите фото, но осторожно - не сойдите с ума!
Кстати, о том, что «ей не привыкать», наглядно свидетельствует страничка Нади в Instagram, на которой она регулярно делится со своими подписчиками пикантными фото.
