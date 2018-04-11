Полная модель изощренно отомстила насмехавшимся над ней на пляже

To the couple sitting on the beach making fun, laughing and taking photos of me and my friends enjoying our holiday in lil bikinis, I will stand in front of you for 15 mins and take this banging photo, because my body is just as worthy as yours sweetie. Just because you have a toned gym bod doesn’t mean you are worthy of more respect. Comparison is the stealer of joy, so I’m gunna live my best life just like this and you can carry on with dealing with your own insecurities 🤙🏼 #SelfLoveBringsBeauty

A post shared by Felicity (@felicityhayward) on Jun 6, 2018 at 11:46am PDT