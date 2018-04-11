Полная модель изощренно отомстила насмехавшимся над ней на пляже

Британская модель plus size Фелисити Хэйуард (Felicity Hayward) придумала изощренный способ наказать насмехавшихся над ней на пляже, сообщает Independent.
29-летняя основательница бодипозитивного движения Self Love Brings Beauty фотографировалась на пляже в бикини, когда заметила косые взгляды и насмешки пары, отдыхающей рядом.
«Парочка сидела на пляже и шутила, смеялась, фотографировала меня и моих подруг в маленьких бикини. Тогда я специально встала прямо перед ними и позировала в течение 15 минут, потому что мое тело так же прекрасно, как ваши, дорогие.
Загорелое накачанное тело не делает тебя достойным большего уважения. Сравнение убивает наслаждение, поэтому я буду жить так, как хочу, а вы продолжайте бороться со своими комплексами»,
— рассказала Хэйуард под постом в своем Instagram.
Публикация была помечена хэштегом #SelfLoveBringsBeauty и собрала 17 тысяч лайков.
To the couple sitting on the beach making fun, laughing and taking photos of me and my friends enjoying our holiday in lil bikinis, I will stand in front of you for 15 mins and take this banging photo, because my body is just as worthy as yours sweetie. Just because you have a toned gym bod doesn’t mean you are worthy of more respect. Comparison is the stealer of joy, so I’m gunna live my best life just like this and you can carry on with dealing with your own insecurities 🤙🏼 #SelfLoveBringsBeauty
Always be unapologetically you, thank you @missguided for having me be part of this amazing campaign ♥️ 3.9 million people watched the new series of @loveisland with our AD 📺 I’m hoping it opened a lot of eyes to the fact a curvy body on screen is normal and worthy of just as much respect as other sizes ✨ #SelfLoveBringsBeauty #KeepOnBeingYou
It’s ok to look like me and it’s ok to look like you, the issue I have is when people in a position of power and influence promote items which can so negatively effect young minds that follow. • This morning I wrote an article for @metro.co.uk about why @kimkardashian promoting lollipops which reduce hunger is dangerous and inconsiderate. • 1.25 million people in the UK alone are battling with eating disorders, posts promoting items such as these and flat tummy teas add another pressure onto those who already struggle with food and body image. • Do you think she would give these products to her daughters when they reach their teens? If the answer is yes there is a definite problem there, but if the answer is no, there is a problem there too, as she is using her status and reach to profit as doesn’t care about the consequences those lollipops could cause. • Don’t get me wrong I do sponsored posts on here, this is my career and I have rent to pay like everyone else. I will never be at her level of influence but I still am so cautious about what I post. • I always think “ what effect will this have on my teenage sister “ ? It seems Kim doesn’t think this way and that is what is the problem, there is no compassion there, just profit. • What are your thoughts? • Link to full article in my bio ✨📝 #SelfLoveBringsBeauty
В апреле американская модель plus size Анна Обрайен пристыдила охранников отеля после того, как они сказали ей прикрыться во время съемки в бикини.
«Смешно, я фотографируюсь в купальниках по всему миру, и единственным местом, где мне сказали прикрыться, был Лас-Вегас. Будь это стройная девушка, проблем бы, конечно, не возникло,
а вот модель plus size — это перебор», — рассказала Обрайен.
