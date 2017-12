Космический корабль и голова Трампа: несколько безумных идей для пипаркукас

Thank you @EA.Dice for letting us use your hangar during the holidays. ❄️ And thank’s to all of you who’s been supporting our work! 🍪 May the force be with you! 🎅🏼 | #starwars #gingerbread #stardestroyer #darkside #starwarsbakery #christmas

A post shared by Star Wars Bakery 🍪 (@starwars_bakery) on Dec 21, 2017 at 12:13pm PST