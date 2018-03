Девушка, родившаяся с 1/3 вагины, рассказала о своей сексуальной жизни

I was born without my uterus and missing the upper 2/3 of my vagina. I have normal ovaries, and perfect XX chromosomes, but I do not have a period. I was diagnosed at age 16 with MRKH, after not having my period. I had bloodwork, an MRI and ultrasounds to check my reproductive system. It felt invasive, and confrontational. I was told my only option to have a family was to adopt. The gynecologist was blunt when she explained it. She confessed she didn't know much about it and she had never seen a case before. I was overcome with loneliness and emptiness. I'd always wanted a family. I felt robbed of the chance to have that. I furiously searched MRKH in "secret" and tried to read the medical documents Google searches provided me. I did not know anything, and the terminology felt useless. Further Google searches returned the same PDF files again and again. I quit my search. A few years later, something clicked. I typed MRKH into the search bar on Twitter. I held my breath when I hit "enter", and watched in amazement as hit.. after hit.. after hit appeared on my feed. Suddenly, I was not alone. There were others LIKE ME!! I jumped up and down, I screamed, I cried, the dog barked at me (probably thinking I'd lost my mind), and I clicked "Follow" on every single profile. I was connected with the world of Beautiful You MRKH Foundation, Inc. came into my life. Like there was somewhere I BELONGED! The MRKH community has grown and we have made huge strides in fertility treatments and options for having a family. I volunteered bloodwork for a university to study possible genetic links associated with MRKH. I wrote an article for Cosmopolitan magazine on my experience, and created a blog. I've seen the first baby born to a uterus transplant recipient and shed tears reading the news while sitting in class. I shook as I ran to my biology teacher and stumbled over my words telling him the news. We can have a family through surrogacy and in-vitro fertilization, or through adoption. Surrogates are hard to find, and in-vitro fertilization is expensive ($10,000-$30,000 and sometimes more).

