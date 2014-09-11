Сбросившая 80 кг девушка приобрела «6 пакетов лишней кожи»

Кайли Мерола из Флориды страдала ожирением с детства. Однако когда девушке исполнилось 19 лет, она твердо решила похудеть и изменить свою жизнь. Ей сделали операцию по уменьшению желудка, но тогда она столкнулась с новой проблемой — обвисанием кожи.
22-летняя Кайли Мерола со школы была вынуждена бороться с ожирением.
В 15-летнем возрасте врачи обнаружили у нее синдром поликистозных яичников и гипотиреоза (недостаток гормонов щитовидной железы),
из-за чего ей и не удавалось похудеть.
В юности над Кайли всегда подшучивали одноклассники, а друзей у нее не было.
К моменту окончания средней школы она весила 327 фунтов (почти 150 килограммов) и боялась даже пойти на выпускной. «Я не хотела, чтобы все смеялись надо мной, потому что я была самой толстой выпускницей в школе.
Именно тогда я решила сделать все, что в моих силах, чтобы похудеть: я понимала, что, если оставить все как есть, через несколько лет я буду весить 250 килограммов»,
— цитирует девушку британское издание The Sun.
В 2014 году Мероле сделали шунтирование желудка. Она начала питаться маленькими порциями и смогла похудеть вдвое. Тем не менее, несмотря на впечатляющие результаты, у Кайли появились «6 гигантских пустых пакетов из лишней кожи».
I'd much rather live with the body I have now then the body, and skin I was trapped in and under. I am so very thankful for what was done for me and the opportunity I was given , after having 38 pounds of skin removed through TLC network on Skin Tight . 💙... but I still feel so uncomfortable with myself and incomplete. My hip looks so abnormal , and my back and boobs drive me crazy . I can't wait to have the funds to be able to fix myself completely, I have 1 think I would love to be able to do.... sit on the beach wearing a bikini 😩😩😩😩😩 #goals #skinremoval #tlc #extremeweightloss #skintight #skintighttlc #tummytuck #armlift #backlift #thighlift #rny #gastricsleeve #gastricbypass #plasticsurgery #survivor #gastricleak #wlscommunity #wlsfamily #plasticsurgeon #transformation #transformationtuesday #motivation #inspirational #change #nevergiveup
«Я очень радовалась похудению, но меня никто не предупредил о том, что станет с моим телом после того, как я сброшу все лишнее», — добавила она. Чтобы избавиться от излишков кожи, ей снова пришлось лечь под нож. В прошлом году ей сделали подтяжку живота, бедер, а также убрали лишнюю кожу на руках.
«Когда я смотрю на свое новое тело, то чувствую себя гораздо счастливее», — призналась девушка.
Теперь американка копит деньги на операцию по увеличению груди и подтяжке — после похудения для нее это как никогда актуально.
«Бюст потерял форму, я больше не чувствую себя женственной», — пожаловалась она. Недавно Кайли в честь своей невероятной трансформации купила себе первое бикини. Девушка не собирается останавливаться на достигнутом и продолжит свой путь к телу своей мечты.
Bought my first bathing suit today . When I had applied for Skin Tight , I had to borrow my moms top to send the TV network pictures , you couldn't even see my bottoms because of my "apron" of a tummy . I'm so thankful to have had skin removal, and now I'm looking forward to taking it to the next step now that I've healed up and having the real plastics done that I've been obsessing over. I can't wait to feel like a woman again . Hard work pays off 👙💕💜 #body #love #transformation #loveyourself #bathingsuit #excessskinremoval #extremeweightloss #skintight #tlc #tlcnetwork #skintighttlc #rny #gastricbypass #gastricleak #wlscommunity #wlsfamily #plasticsurgeon #plasticsurgery #motivation #inspirational
This isn't fair. I have came so far but I feel completely terrible about myself . I feel like people are still embarrassed to be seen in public places with me , and everyone is disgusted by my body . Weight loss doesn't cure anything. I'm proud of my accomplishments , but I still feel like I'll never be accepted or wanted by anyone other than my cats and dogs ... 🙍🏼 happy Sunday everyone. 😔
If we were meant to stay in one place , we would have roots instead of feet . When I decided it was time to reclaim my life, I was able to apprehend the fact that life is a sequence of unfortunate events ,hardships, setbacks and struggles; you’re never promised or guaranteed anything, people are destined to let you down, damage you, and potentially even abandon you, but often your struggles cultivate into your strengths. I am a million times stronger than I ever imagined I could be. So when I am asked the common questions of “ Was it worth it? Would I do it all over again? How did I hold my head so high and wear a continuous smile on my face through it all?” I always answer, without hesitation “because no matter what, I refuse to perceive myself as a victim, for I am a survivor. I am the author and director of my own story, and I have to dominance to direct my own future.” #book #2016 #change #struggle #standwithme #oralone #loveyourself #fatface #possible #courage #strength #strength #toughbitch #iunderstand
