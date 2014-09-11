Сбросившая 80 кг девушка приобрела «6 пакетов лишней кожи»

I'd much rather live with the body I have now then the body, and skin I was trapped in and under. I am so very thankful for what was done for me and the opportunity I was given , after having 38 pounds of skin removed through TLC network on Skin Tight . 💙... but I still feel so uncomfortable with myself and incomplete. My hip looks so abnormal , and my back and boobs drive me crazy . I can't wait to have the funds to be able to fix myself completely, I have 1 think I would love to be able to do.... sit on the beach wearing a bikini 😩😩😩😩😩 #goals #skinremoval #tlc #extremeweightloss #skintight #skintighttlc #tummytuck #armlift #backlift #thighlift #rny #gastricsleeve #gastricbypass #plasticsurgery #survivor #gastricleak #wlscommunity #wlsfamily #plasticsurgeon #transformation #transformationtuesday #motivation #inspirational #change #nevergiveup

A post shared by Kylie Merola -TLC's Skin Tight (@kikimermaido13) on May 23, 2017 at 10:04am PDT