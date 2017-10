Подруга Порзиньгиса по достоинству оценила латвийскую косметику

FaceTime: Ladies! I literally have been using this just one week. And I sincerely feel like a new human being. It's combined with wild Rose flower and root extract and collagen to repair the skin and re define its glow. Seriously I'm bragging on this product. I'm in #Heaven 😍💕I took all my moisturizers and trashed every last one. I dare you to try it! Because who doesn't like looking at glowing skin?! 💁🏼🙆🏼 . . . #stenderscosmetics #stenders #stendersrussia #Skin #SkinRejuvenation #SkinRepair #Glow #rejuvenate

A post shared by GABI 🌹 (@gabriellekniery) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:05am PDT