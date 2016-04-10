Знакомьтесь, это Клубника — собака, эмоциям которой позавидует любая актриса

#dog #instadog #dogphotography #dogs #dogstagram #Excellent_Dogs #dogsofinstaworld #dogsofinstagram #puppy #puppys #puppygram #puppypalace #pet #petphotography #excellent_puppies #AdventureWithDogs #boxer #boxerdog #boxersofinstagram #boxersofig #boxerlove #boxergram #instaboxers #theboxerworld #dogscorner #weekyfluff #bestwoof #nikon #tierfotografie #puppylove

A photo posted by Tamás Szarka (@tamas_szarka) on Sep 10, 2016 at 4:46am PDT