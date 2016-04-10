Знакомьтесь, это Клубника — собака, эмоциям которой позавидует любая актриса

Эту очаровательную собаку породы «боксер» зовут Клубника (или Szamóca по-венгерски). Ее хозяин, фотограф из Будапешта Тамаш Сзарка (Tamás Szarka), обожает делать снимки своей питомицы, ведь она позирует не хуже профессиональной модели.
- 10 фактов о собаках, которых вы, скорее всего, не знали 15 июля 2016 г.
- Реакция собаки на фильм ужасов позабавила Сеть 30 июня 2016 г.
- Осенний фотохит: такса испортила фотосессию влюбленным 2 ноября 2015 г.
- Забавное видео: собака-ябеда сдала своего товарища 10 июля 2015 г.
Предлагаем вам просто посмотреть на Клубнику и убедиться в том, что собаки способны переживать все те же эмоции, что и мы.
Фото из Instagram:
Еще по этой теме
#dog #instadog #dogphotography #dogs #dogstagram #Excellent_Dogs #dogsofinstaworld #dogsofinstagram #puppy #puppys #puppygram #puppypalace #pet #petphotography #excellent_puppies #AdventureWithDogs #boxer #boxerdog #boxersofinstagram #boxersofig #boxerlove #boxergram #instaboxers #theboxerworld #dogscorner #weekyfluff #bestwoof #nikon #tierfotografie #puppylove
Фото из Instagram:
#dog #dogphotographer #instadog #dogphotography #dogs #dogstagram #excellent_dogs #dogsofinstaworld #dogsofinstagram #puppy #puppys #puppygram #puppypalace #pet #petphotography #excellent_puppies #AdventureWithDogs #AdventureWithDogs_ #boxer #boxerdog #boxersofinstagram #boxersofig #boxerlove #boxergram #cuteboxer #happyboxer
Фото из Instagram:
#dog #instadog #dogphotography #dogs #dogstagram #Excellent_Dogs #dogsofinstaworld #dogsofinstagram #puppy #puppys #puppygram #puppypalace #pet #petphotography #excellent_puppies #AdventureWithDogs #boxer #boxerdog #boxersofinstagram #boxersofig #boxerlove #boxergram #instaboxers #theboxerworld #dogscorner #bestwoof #nikon #tierfotografie #puppylove
Фото из Instagram:
#dog #instadog #dogphotography #dogs #dogstagram #Excellent_Dogs #dogsofinstaworld #dogsofinstagram #puppy #puppys #puppygram #puppypalace #pet #petphotography #excellent_puppies #AdventureWithDogs #boxer #boxerdog #boxersofinstagram #boxersofig #boxerlove #boxergram #instaboxers #theboxerworld #dogscorner #bestwoof #nikon #nikonVAGYOK #puppylove
Фото из Instagram:
Фото из Instagram:
#dog #instadog #dogphotography #dogs #dogstagram #Excellent_Dogs #dogsofinstaworld #dogsofinstagram #puppy #puppys #puppygram #puppypalace #pet #petphotography #excellent_puppies #AdventureWithDogs #boxer #boxerdog #boxersofinstagram #boxersofig #boxerlove #boxergram #instaboxers #theboxerworld #dogscorner #bestwoof #nikon #nikonVAGYOK #puppylove
ЧИТАЙ НА ДРУГИХ САЙТАХ: еще фото смотрите ЗДЕСЬ