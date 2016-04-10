Знакомьтесь, это Клубника — собака, эмоциям которой позавидует любая актриса

 

Фото: instagram.com/tamas_szarka

Эту очаровательную собаку породы «боксер» зовут Клубника (или Szamóca по-венгерски). Ее хозяин, фотограф из Будапешта Тамаш Сзарка (Tamás Szarka), обожает делать снимки своей питомицы, ведь она позирует не хуже профессиональной модели.

Еще по этой теме

Предлагаем вам просто посмотреть на Клубнику и убедиться в том, что собаки способны переживать все те же эмоции, что и мы.

Фото из Instagram:

Еще по этой теме
В ожидании счастья: беременная собака покорила мир своей фотосессией

В ожидании счастья: беременная собака покорила мир своей фотосессией

Позирующая с фруктами и цветами собака из Тайваня умилила мир

Позирующая с фруктами и цветами собака из Тайваня умилила мир

Вот же собака-умняка! Что она творит - это невероятно...

Вот же собака-умняка! Что она творит - это невероятно...

Фото из Instagram:

Фото из Instagram:

Фото из Instagram:

Фото из Instagram:

Фото из Instagram:

ЧИТАЙ НА ДРУГИХ САЙТАХ: еще фото смотрите ЗДЕСЬ

Реклама

Следи за нами на странице в Facebook

Rus.Tvnet

популярные

City24
Дом
Дом, Jūrmala, 250800 EUR
Квартира
Квартира, Rīga, 44000 EUR
Квартира
Квартира, Rīga, 144000 EUR

reklama.vesti.lv

Живущим в Англии латвийцам «намекают», что им пора домой Новости

Живущим в Англии латвийцам «намекают», что им пора домой

Бузова упала в обморок на сцене Showbiz

Бузова упала в обморок на сцене

Психологи назвали самую нервную в мире профессию Hi-Tech

Психологи назвали самую нервную в мире профессию

Развод Анисиной и Джигурды оказался фикцией Showbiz

Развод Анисиной и Джигурды оказался фикцией

Известная актриса упала в шахту лифта и срочно госпитализирована Showbiz

Известная актриса упала в шахту лифта и срочно госпитализирована

Животные

В мире

lsm.lv

Реклама



Самые популярные

SS.lv - ОБЪЯВЛЕНИЯ

CITY24.LV
Дом
Дом Jūrmala
25 000 EUR
Дом
Дом Rīga
200 000 EUR
Дом
Дом Rīga
200 000 EUR
Дом
Дом Jūrmala
90 000 EUR
Новости недвижимости »
CV Online vakances
CEĻOJUMU KONSULTANTU/-I
CEĻOJUMU KONSULTANTU/-I
VADĪTĀJA/MĀRKETINGA ASISTENTS/-E ...
VADĪTĀJA/MĀRKETINGA ASISTENTS/-E ...
DARBA AIZSARDZĪBAS SPECIĀLISTU/- ...
DARBA AIZSARDZĪBAS SPECIĀLISTU/- ...
PALĪGS/-DZE
PALĪGS/-DZE
prisma.lv
http://alkoutlet.lv
Dr.Lensor

Темы

 