Недоношенный бегемотик Фиона стала звездой Сети

Fiona had another good night and drank more from her bottle this afternoon than she has to date. She is now able to suckle both in and out of the water and is gaining weight. As of this morning, she was up to almost 37 pounds! Go #TeamFiona! #hippo #closeenoughtocare #cincinnatizoo #cincinnati

A photo posted by Cincinnati Zoo (@cincinnatizoo) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:01pm PST