Российская Барби с телом культуриста сводит мир с ума

This year was productive for me. The first six months I traveled. I have visited Beijing (2 times), Kuala Lumpur, Guangzhou, Bali, Helsinki. The rest six months I dedicated to work and self-development. This year I became the world champion AWPC again And one of my main achievements, I started to work with @primevallabs ! Thanks guys for being with me this year ❤️☺️

