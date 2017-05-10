Красотки с идеальными телами убиты: такой мускулистый красавец, а чей муж?!

 

Фото: instagram.com/a_body_positive_jazzy

На днях американка по имени Джаззи, которая активно продвигает идеи бодипозитива, выложила в Instagram фотографию своего мужа. Многие Интернет-пользователи поразились тому, что у откровенно полной женщины такой подтянутый супруг, и тут же закидали ее негативными комментариями. Впрочем, саму Джаззи их мнение не интересует, и худеть, чтобы соответствовать избраннику, она не собирается.

Еще по этой теме

Жительница США по имени Джаззи начала вести свой блог около месяца назад и уже стала популярной.

В постах она рассказывает, как научилась любить свое несовершенное тело, и призывает других следовать ее примеру.

Многих фолловеров американки восхищают ее уверенность в себе и смелость, ведь она не собирается подстраиваться под общепринятые стандарты красоты, несмотря на негативные высказывания подписчиков.

Реклама

Чтобы в очередной раз отстоять свою позицию, недавно Джаззи опубликовала пляжный снимок вместе со своим мужем. Интернет-пользователи тут же одарили мужчину комплиментами, а вот Джаззи досталось. Ее обвинили в пропаганде лишнего веса и пристыдили за то, что она не соответствует супругу.

«Уже много лет этот мужчина любит мои изгибы, «валики» и растяжки. Раньше я не понимала, почему, ведь я не считала себя совершенной.

И недоумевала, как такой подтянутый красавец может обожать кого-то вроде меня.

Instagram

Over the years this man has loved every curve, every roll, and every stretch mark on my body. I never understood why! • How could he love something that isn't "perfect"? How could a man who was "born fit" love someone like me! I don't have a flat stomach, I jiggle when I walk, hell if I run up the stairs to fast my body claps (lmao)!! But now I see I do have the "perfect" body!! Every roll, every curve and every stretch mark is put on me just perfect to make both of us happy!!! I love my body and I finally see why he does too!! • • Photo credit: @ryanwmedia • • • #effyourbeautystandards #effyourbodystandards #everyoneisbeautiful #tummylove #youarebeautiful #aspiringmodel #aspiringplussizemodel #celebratemysize #curvysensedoll #confidence #lovemybody #lovemybelly #loveyourbody #selflove #summerbody #bikini #bikinibody #bodylove #bodypositive #bodypositivity #womenofallsizes #support #love #positive #plussize #positivity #plussizegang #positivevibes #youarebeautiful

A post shared by Jazzy (@a_body_positive_jazzy) on

Instagram

Instagram

I used to HATE going to the beach!! I know weird right! But I hated it because I hated the way I looked! I wasn't confident enough in myself to be able to let go and enjoy my time there. Yesterday I went to the beach, got down to my 2 piece and enjoyed life! For the first time I didn't worry about what everybody thought about me. I just let go and had fun with my family! • It's funny how just learning to love yourself the way you are can change the way experience life in itself! • Let go and enjoy! Your beautiful! • • • #curvysensedoll #stophiding #youarebeautiful #summerbody #selflove #aspiringmodel #allshapesandsizes #aspiringplussizemodel #bodylove #bodypositive #bodypositivity #model #motivation #positive #plussize #positivity #positivevibes #loveyourbody #loveyourself #lovemybelly #lovemybody #youarebeautiful #nonegativity #nostereotypes #tummylove #celebratemysize

A post shared by Jazzy (@a_body_positive_jazzy) on

Instagram

Never did I think I would EVER take a picture such as this! Never did I think I would ever show this much of my belly! I have always tucked it into my shorts or pants to hide from the world! That is my comfort zone! • Showing this much of me still makes me scared! Makes me think how many people are going to judge me because the way my stomach looks. • Tonight I am stepping out of my comfort zone to prove to myself that I am beautiful (All of me)!! Prove to myself that I can be confident in the way my body looks!! • I encourage everyone to step outside their comfort zones and prove to yourselves that you are beautiful! • • • #embracethesquish #damnilookgood #iamblessed #tigerstripes #tummylove #aspiringmodel #allshapesandsizes #aspiringplussizemodel #embracethebelly #stretchmarks #nonegativity #nostereotypes #body😍 #bodypositive #bodypositivity #model #lookatme #lovemybody #lovemybelly #iamblessed #youarebeautiful #goldenconfidence #gottalovelife #happy #bodypower

A post shared by Jazzy (@a_body_positive_jazzy) on

Instagram

Но мои взгляды изменились:

я люблю свое тело и понимаю, почему его любит мой муж», — написала Джаззи. Многие оценили откровенность женщины и поддержали ее.

Кстати, не так давно она приняла решение стать моделью plus size и уже опубликовала несколько кадров из своих фотосессий.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Джаззи продвигает идеи бодипозитива. Она принципиально не изнуряет себя диетами, зато фитнесом занимается регулярно. Кстати, на ее аккаунт в Instagram подписаны почти 30 тысяч человек.

Instagram

I believe that becoming body positive is something that has to be worked on. Hating my body has made so many more issues for me then I had ever thought. From depression to anxiety to marriage problems. Loving myself is not only something I want to do for my self but it is something I want to do for my family, for my daughter to be able to look up to me and know that it is ok to love herself no matter what body type she has! Loving myself the way I am can change my future and the future of my family! • • • • #happy #bigandbeautiful #beautiful #positivethinking #positivevibes #happyfamily #loveme #lovemybody #lovemybelly #lovemytummy #bewhoyouare #nostereotypes #brightfuture #gottalovelife #lifeisbeautiful #lifestooshort #smile

A post shared by Jazzy (@a_body_positive_jazzy) on

Instagram

I can not stop expressing to y'all how AMAZING I felt today. For the first time in FOREVER I went to the pool and did not feel like I needed to hide! I did not care what anyone thought of me because I knew I was beautiful and that's all that mattered!!! • • Ladies we have to stop hiding! We have to stop stressing off of what we assume everyone will be thinking about us. Being able to enjoy life with friends and family worry free is the best feeling ever! • • • #youarebeautiful #aspiringmodel #allshapesandsizes #aspiringplussizemodel #smile #embracethebelly #everybodyisflawless #effyourbodystandards #effyourbeautystandards #curves #curvygirl #curvywomen #curvysense #curvysensedoll #body😍 #beauty #bellyfat #bodypositive #bodylove4all #bodypositivity #model #loveme #lifesgood #lovemybelly #youarebeautiful #iamblessed #iloveme #plussizemodel #positivethinking

A post shared by Jazzy (@a_body_positive_jazzy) on

Instagram

Why did I start this journey to loving myself? • This seems to be a big question recently!! • I started this journey to loving myself not because I want to be unhealthy, actually it's exactly the opposite of that! • Before I was depressed! I always thought that I was exactly what some of these comments are saying! I'm fat, I'm ugly, I'm unhealthy! .. well one thing was right... I was unhealthy!! It was unhealthy for me to be doing all of these diets, unhealthy for me to be thinking of myself in such a negative way, unhealthy to my mind, body, and soul. • Since beginning to love myself I found that I am so much more happier! No one can get me down off my positivity except myself! The healthiest thing I have ever done for myself is learn to love me for who I am and stop hiding from the world. I know I'm a healthy beautiful woman and I hope you all know that too!! • • • #iamblessed #confidence #celebratemysize #everyoneisbeautiful #effyourbeautystandards #aspiringmodel #allshapesandsizes #aspiringplussizemodel #effyourbodystandards #positive #plussize #bodypositive #bodypositivity #positive #lovemybody #lovemybelly #loveyourself #healthy

A post shared by Jazzy (@a_body_positive_jazzy) on

Еще по этой теме
Пышечка доказала: не нужно быть худой, чтобы заниматься йогой

Пышечка доказала: не нужно быть худой, чтобы заниматься йогой

В Японии есть своя пышная Бейонсе, и она учит девушек plus size одеваться смело и ярко

В Японии есть своя пышная Бейонсе, и она учит девушек plus size одеваться смело и ярко

Откровенные снимки пышнотелых див и их возлюбленных «взорвали» Интернет

Откровенные снимки пышнотелых див и их возлюбленных «взорвали» Интернет


Следи за нами на странице в Facebook

Rus.Tvnet

популярные

City24
Квартира
Квартира, Rīga, 26800 EUR
Квартира
Квартира, Rīga, 160000 EUR
Квартира
Квартира, Rīga, 55000 EUR

reklama.vesti.lv

СГД раскрыла схему мошенничества в ресторанах Старой Риге Новости

СГД раскрыла схему мошенничества в ресторанах Старой Риге

СМИ: Новый «убийца флагманов» станет копией iPhone 7 Plus Hi-Tech

СМИ: Новый «убийца флагманов» станет копией iPhone 7 Plus

Ученые заявили о гиганской пустоте вокруг Млечного Пути Hi-Tech

Ученые заявили о гиганской пустоте вокруг Млечного Пути

Нападение в Париже: 900 туристов заблокировали Новости

Нападение в Париже: 900 туристов заблокировали

60-летний Ургант хочет, чтобы супруга «рискнула» родить ребенка Showbiz

60-летний Ургант хочет, чтобы супруга «рискнула» родить ребенка

Любовь

В мире

lsm.lv


Самые популярные

SS.lv - ОБЪЯВЛЕНИЯ

CITY24.LV
Дом
Дом Mārupe
320 000 EUR
Дом
Дом Mārupe
220 000 EUR
Дом
Дом Mārupe
95 000 EUR
Дом
Дом Mārupe
210 000 EUR
Квартира
Квартира Rīga
70 000 EUR
Дом
Дом Ķekavas pag.
85 000 EUR
Квартира
Квартира Rīga
30 000 EUR
Дом
Дом Rīga
200 000 EUR
Новости недвижимости »
CV Online vakances
SISTĒMU ANALĪTIĶIS/E - IT PR ...
SISTĒMU ANALĪTIĶIS/E - IT PR ...
SOFTWARE SPECIALIST WITH FOCUS ...
SOFTWARE SPECIALIST WITH FOCUS ...
PROGRAMMATŪRAS SPECIĀLISTU (AR S ...
PROGRAMMATŪRAS SPECIĀLISTU (AR S ...
LOĢISTIKAS SPECIĀLISTI/-U
LOĢISTIKAS SPECIĀLISTI/-U
http://alkoutlet.lv

Темы

 