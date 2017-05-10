Красотки с идеальными телами убиты: такой мускулистый красавец, а чей муж?!

На днях американка по имени Джаззи, которая активно продвигает идеи бодипозитива, выложила в Instagram фотографию своего мужа. Многие Интернет-пользователи поразились тому, что у откровенно полной женщины такой подтянутый супруг, и тут же закидали ее негативными комментариями. Впрочем, саму Джаззи их мнение не интересует, и худеть, чтобы соответствовать избраннику, она не собирается.
- Чудо-пышечка! Балерина plus size стала звездой модной рекламы 23 мая 2017 г.
- Необъятный боди-позитив: девушка гордится 180-сантиметровой попой 20 июня 2016 г.
- Пышнотелая модель показала свои сумасшедшие секси-размеры 13 января 2016 г.
- Пышнотелая бегунья ломает стереотипы спортивной фигуры 20 июля 2015 г.
Жительница США по имени Джаззи начала вести свой блог около месяца назад и уже стала популярной.
В постах она рассказывает, как научилась любить свое несовершенное тело, и призывает других следовать ее примеру.
Многих фолловеров американки восхищают ее уверенность в себе и смелость, ведь она не собирается подстраиваться под общепринятые стандарты красоты, несмотря на негативные высказывания подписчиков.
Чтобы в очередной раз отстоять свою позицию, недавно Джаззи опубликовала пляжный снимок вместе со своим мужем. Интернет-пользователи тут же одарили мужчину комплиментами, а вот Джаззи досталось. Ее обвинили в пропаганде лишнего веса и пристыдили за то, что она не соответствует супругу.
«Уже много лет этот мужчина любит мои изгибы, «валики» и растяжки. Раньше я не понимала, почему, ведь я не считала себя совершенной.
И недоумевала, как такой подтянутый красавец может обожать кого-то вроде меня.
Over the years this man has loved every curve, every roll, and every stretch mark on my body. I never understood why! • How could he love something that isn't "perfect"? How could a man who was "born fit" love someone like me! I don't have a flat stomach, I jiggle when I walk, hell if I run up the stairs to fast my body claps (lmao)!! But now I see I do have the "perfect" body!! Every roll, every curve and every stretch mark is put on me just perfect to make both of us happy!!! I love my body and I finally see why he does too!! • • Photo credit: @ryanwmedia • • • #effyourbeautystandards #effyourbodystandards #everyoneisbeautiful #tummylove #youarebeautiful #aspiringmodel #aspiringplussizemodel #celebratemysize #curvysensedoll #confidence #lovemybody #lovemybelly #loveyourbody #selflove #summerbody #bikini #bikinibody #bodylove #bodypositive #bodypositivity #womenofallsizes #support #love #positive #plussize #positivity #plussizegang #positivevibes #youarebeautiful
Never do I think I have to explain myself to anyone but I just have to say this man stole my heart 14 years ago and still today he love me!! ALL OF ME!!! Now that I truly love myself I can enjoy life with my amazing husband and kids! • • • #haters #hatersgonnahate #mylife #bodylove #bodypositive #bodypositivity #plussize #positivevibes #positivity #plussize #aspiringmodel #allshapesandsizes #aspiringplussizemodel #effyourbodystandards #effyourbeautystandards #everyoneisbeautiful #celebratemysize #confidence #iamblessed
I used to HATE going to the beach!! I know weird right! But I hated it because I hated the way I looked! I wasn't confident enough in myself to be able to let go and enjoy my time there. Yesterday I went to the beach, got down to my 2 piece and enjoyed life! For the first time I didn't worry about what everybody thought about me. I just let go and had fun with my family! • It's funny how just learning to love yourself the way you are can change the way experience life in itself! • Let go and enjoy! Your beautiful! • • • #curvysensedoll #stophiding #youarebeautiful #summerbody #selflove #aspiringmodel #allshapesandsizes #aspiringplussizemodel #bodylove #bodypositive #bodypositivity #model #motivation #positive #plussize #positivity #positivevibes #loveyourbody #loveyourself #lovemybelly #lovemybody #youarebeautiful #nonegativity #nostereotypes #tummylove #celebratemysize
Never did I think I would EVER take a picture such as this! Never did I think I would ever show this much of my belly! I have always tucked it into my shorts or pants to hide from the world! That is my comfort zone! • Showing this much of me still makes me scared! Makes me think how many people are going to judge me because the way my stomach looks. • Tonight I am stepping out of my comfort zone to prove to myself that I am beautiful (All of me)!! Prove to myself that I can be confident in the way my body looks!! • I encourage everyone to step outside their comfort zones and prove to yourselves that you are beautiful! • • • #embracethesquish #damnilookgood #iamblessed #tigerstripes #tummylove #aspiringmodel #allshapesandsizes #aspiringplussizemodel #embracethebelly #stretchmarks #nonegativity #nostereotypes #body😍 #bodypositive #bodypositivity #model #lookatme #lovemybody #lovemybelly #iamblessed #youarebeautiful #goldenconfidence #gottalovelife #happy #bodypower
I love my body! Stretch marks and all!! • Never again will I be ashamed to show my body because of what the media says is beautiful and what isn't. • So what I don't have a flat belly, so what I have stretch marks! I love my body, my husband loves my body, my kids love my body!! So I am done hiding! • • • #positivethinking #plussizemodel #positivity #positive #youarebeautiful #aspiringmodel #allshapesandsizes #aspiringplussizemodel #selflove #curves #model #loveme #lookatme #yourbeautiful #bodypositive #bodypower #body😍 #tummylove #tigerstripes #iamblessed #damnilookgood
Но мои взгляды изменились:
я люблю свое тело и понимаю, почему его любит мой муж», — написала Джаззи. Многие оценили откровенность женщины и поддержали ее.
Кстати, не так давно она приняла решение стать моделью plus size и уже опубликовала несколько кадров из своих фотосессий.
Current mood! Loving my body, my family and my life! • • • #thunderthighs #thickthighs #tummylove #iamblessed #allshapesandsizes #aspiringplussizemodel #everyoneisbeautiful #effyourbodystandards #effyourbeautystandards #confidence #celebratemysize #curvysensedoll #motivation #model #bikini #bodylove #beautiful #lovemybody #lovemybelly #loveyourself #loveyourbody #positive #plussize #positivity #plussizegang #positivevibes #youarebeautiful #yourbeautiful #thankful #tummylove #womenofallsizes
I'm ready for whatever the summer has in store for me! • Swim suit: Black mesh halter bikini set Size: 1x Store: @curvysense • • • #effyourbeautystandards #effyourbodystandards #everyoneisbeautiful #tummylove #youarebeautiful #summerbody #summerready #aspiringmodel #allshapesandsizes #aspiringplussizemodel #positivity #positivevibes #positivethinking #positivethoughts #yourbeautiful #model #lovemybelly #youarebeautiful #bodypositive #bodylove #bodypositivity #curvysensedoll #curvysense
Finally got in the studio today! • Can I just tell y'all how good it feels to be in front of the camera and actually feel confident about my body! • Makes me want to pursue my modeling goals even more!! • • Big photo credit to my AMAZING husband @owenstheleo !!! • • Dress: Cynthia Size: XL Shop: @fiercenkurvee_boutique • • • #loveyourbody #loveyourself #lovemybelly #aspiringmodel #allshapesandsizes #aspiringplussizemodel #bodypositive #bodylove #bodypositivity #model #positivity #positivevibes #positivethoughts #positivethinking #yourbeautiful #youarebeautiful #tummylove #everyoneisbeautiful #effyourbodystandards #effyourbeautystandards
Джаззи продвигает идеи бодипозитива. Она принципиально не изнуряет себя диетами, зато фитнесом занимается регулярно. Кстати, на ее аккаунт в Instagram подписаны почти 30 тысяч человек.
I believe that becoming body positive is something that has to be worked on. Hating my body has made so many more issues for me then I had ever thought. From depression to anxiety to marriage problems. Loving myself is not only something I want to do for my self but it is something I want to do for my family, for my daughter to be able to look up to me and know that it is ok to love herself no matter what body type she has! Loving myself the way I am can change my future and the future of my family! • • • • #happy #bigandbeautiful #beautiful #positivethinking #positivevibes #happyfamily #loveme #lovemybody #lovemybelly #lovemytummy #bewhoyouare #nostereotypes #brightfuture #gottalovelife #lifeisbeautiful #lifestooshort #smile
I can not stop expressing to y'all how AMAZING I felt today. For the first time in FOREVER I went to the pool and did not feel like I needed to hide! I did not care what anyone thought of me because I knew I was beautiful and that's all that mattered!!! • • Ladies we have to stop hiding! We have to stop stressing off of what we assume everyone will be thinking about us. Being able to enjoy life with friends and family worry free is the best feeling ever! • • • #youarebeautiful #aspiringmodel #allshapesandsizes #aspiringplussizemodel #smile #embracethebelly #everybodyisflawless #effyourbodystandards #effyourbeautystandards #curves #curvygirl #curvywomen #curvysense #curvysensedoll #body😍 #beauty #bellyfat #bodypositive #bodylove4all #bodypositivity #model #loveme #lifesgood #lovemybelly #youarebeautiful #iamblessed #iloveme #plussizemodel #positivethinking
Еще по этой теме
Why did I start this journey to loving myself? • This seems to be a big question recently!! • I started this journey to loving myself not because I want to be unhealthy, actually it's exactly the opposite of that! • Before I was depressed! I always thought that I was exactly what some of these comments are saying! I'm fat, I'm ugly, I'm unhealthy! .. well one thing was right... I was unhealthy!! It was unhealthy for me to be doing all of these diets, unhealthy for me to be thinking of myself in such a negative way, unhealthy to my mind, body, and soul. • Since beginning to love myself I found that I am so much more happier! No one can get me down off my positivity except myself! The healthiest thing I have ever done for myself is learn to love me for who I am and stop hiding from the world. I know I'm a healthy beautiful woman and I hope you all know that too!! • • • #iamblessed #confidence #celebratemysize #everyoneisbeautiful #effyourbeautystandards #aspiringmodel #allshapesandsizes #aspiringplussizemodel #effyourbodystandards #positive #plussize #bodypositive #bodypositivity #positive #lovemybody #lovemybelly #loveyourself #healthy