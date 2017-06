Присоединяйтесь! В Сети стартовал флешмоб «Приседай с собакой»

Round ✌🏼#SquatYourDogChallenge because colonel and I are always up to hang together. Seriously so crazy that a video I posted a week ago has gained so much attention. I can not believe all the people who have joined in on this challenge!! So keep the videos coming because I'm loving it! Disclaimer: if they're too heavy, don't try it. If they don't like it, put them down. Know your animal before partaking!! Tag me in it to make my day ☀️👱🏼‍♀️🐶 and yes I am in my jams 🤷🏼‍♀️#squatyourdog #squatchallenge @buzzfeednews @shape @todayshow . . . #fit #fitness #humpday #getfit #fitspo #dog #goldenretriever #puppy #squats #bodybuilding #wednesday #girlswholift #muscle #fitnessaddict #legs #legday #booty #bootybuilding #video #nutrition #lifestyle #lift #build #balance #fitspo #trend #fitnessvideo @amy_hayden

